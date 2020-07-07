AllSeminoles
FSU in Top 12 for Blue-Chip Cornerback: Scouting Report

David Visser

2022 seems a long way off, but as we all know, recruiting never sleeps. And, presently, Florida State football has just one prospect committed to its '22 class, in cornerback Travis Hunter. But quality over quantity: 247 Sports deems Hunter the top corner in his class. Now the 'Noles are looking to further bolster that class, as well as adding to their future secondary with another blue-chip CB, Bobby Taylor. And it recently got some good news on that front, as Taylor named FSU to his top 12. 

Taylor (6'1, 180) attends Katy High School, just west of Houston, Texas. Typical of a 2022 recruit, Taylor doesn't yet have a composite rank, but 247 considers him a four-star talent, the No. 28 cornerback in the country, and the state's No. 32 overall prospect in his class. 

Earning Taylor's commitment won't be easy for FSU. As you can see below, the rest of his top 12 includes Arizona State, Alabama, Oklahoma, LSU, USC, Arkansas, Auburn, and Baylor, as well as in-state powers TCU, Texas, and Texas A&M. Right now, the Aggies are deemed the favorites to win his services, and the Sooners are players, too. But there's obviously a long way to go here. 

A nimble athlete, Taylor displays outstanding quickness. With both straight-line speed and excellent change-of-direction ability, he's able to adjust rapidly and fly to the ball carrier. A potential bonus for whichever school wins his pledge: Taylor is a dangerous threat as a returner on special teams. Stay tuned, as we'll keep you updated on his recruitment. 

