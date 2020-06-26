‘Noles in Top 5 of Promising Running Back: Scouting Report

Florida State Head Coach Mike Norvell finds his team in solid position to potentially land a running back with a huge upside.

In a recent interview, class of 2022 athlete Quintavious Lockett named his top five landing spots- Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech, South Carolina, and the ‘Noles.

Lockett plays his high school ball at Frederick Douglass High in Atlanta, and as a sophomore, he put up some very impressive numbers.

In his second season, he rushed for 1,528 yards and 25 touchdowns, and added 72 yards receiving with another touchdown. He tallied 162 touches on offense, and only fumbled the ball one time.

While his film shows decent top end speed, the 5’11” 220 pound back is more of a physical runner than a speedster. He shows great balance and ability to fight through contact for additional yardage, and good field vision to see the lane that offers the best chance for success. He also takes snaps at receiver, and shows that he has great hands for a running back prospect.

Even though he’s in prime position to land Lockett, Norvell wasn’t the coach that offered him. Lockett’s offer actually came from the previous staff and former head coach Willie Taggart. It’s clear Norvell has done a great job at maintaining that relationship though, and will be worth watching the recruit’s decision.

Of the nine offers Lockett has received, MTSU is the only non-power five school, with FSU, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Maryland, Miami, South Carolina, and Virginia Tech being the others.

While Alabama hasn’t offered yet, it’s clear they’re in the running to land Lockett, and with him figuring to be a blue-chip prospect soon, there’s little doubt they’ll get in on him. FSU still has work to do in landing Lockett, but they’re off to a great start.