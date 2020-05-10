FSU Gains UCLA Transfer Tight End

The transfer portal: it takes, but it gives back, too. A day after FSU offensive lineman Mike Arnold announced his intentions to transfer, the Seminoles landed a commitment from tight end Jordan Wilson, previously of UCLA.

Wilson (6'5, 215) played his high school ball at Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville, where he was a three-star prospect in the class of 2016. The nation's No. 37 tight end for his class, Wilson was ranked Tennessee's 18th best player and the No. 675 recruit, overall. He was not offered by Florida State, but, in addition to the Bruins, he was also offered by Louisville, North Carolina, NC State, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Illinois, Vanderbilt, Oregon State, and Wake Forest, along with others.

Wilson's most productive year in Los Angeles came in 2017, when he played in 12 games and caught 16 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns. His numbers slipped thereafter, as he saw action in 10 games in 2018 and made two receptions for 17 yards. Last season, he played in 12 contests and posted 72 yards on 7 grabs.

Because he's a graduate transfer, Wilson will hit Tallahassee with immediate eligibility to play his final year of college football. And that's big, because he'll step into an extremely inexperienced tight end room at FSU. After the transfer of Tre McKitty, junior Camren McDonald was the Seminoles' most accomplished returning TE-- and he has six career catches. Behind him are transfer quarterback turned tight end Wyatt Rector and freshman Carter Boatwright.