FSU AM: First Day of Spring Football Practice, Basketball Closes Out Season in Style

Basketball

FSU's basketball program might not ever be considered a blue blood, but Coach Leonard Hamilton is building something different-- in his own words, "a new blood."

Our own Kent Olsen's review of Florida State's win over Boston College is a treat, nearly as fun to read as the game was to watch.

Seminole legend Trent Forrest posted a heartfelt goodbye to 'Noles fans on social media. He has been the heart and soul of the best four-year run in school history. Enjoy him for the time we have left.

We also broke down the ACC Tournament bracket. What's your preferred path through the tournament? Whom do you want to avoid?

Reloading: 2022 blue chip Guard Bryce McGowens posted his Junior year highlight reel on Twitter. Like Forrest, McGowens has been a big-time scorer in high school. He's listed as a shooting guard, but don't be surprised if Coach pulls a "Ham Special" and tries him out the point to see if he'll stick.

Football

Florida State made Coach Mike Norvell and QBs James Blackman and Jordan Travis available for interviews. Check them out at seminoles.com.

In case you missed it, we previewed the Offensive depth chart and Defensive depth chart for the spring. Check out which positions still have talent left over from the Taggart era and which may need more attention on the recruiting front.

Speaking of spring football, have you made your plans for the Spring Game yet?