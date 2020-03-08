AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

FSU AM: First Day of Spring Football Practice, Basketball Closes Out Season in Style

Mitch Schmidt

Basketball

FSU's basketball program might not ever be considered a blue blood, but Coach Leonard Hamilton is building something different-- in his own words, "a new blood."

Our own Kent Olsen's review of Florida State's win over Boston College is a treat, nearly as fun to read as the game was to watch.

Seminole legend Trent Forrest posted a heartfelt goodbye to 'Noles fans on social media. He has been the heart and soul of the best four-year run in school history. Enjoy him for the time we have left.

We also broke down the ACC Tournament bracket. What's your preferred path through the tournament? Whom do you want to avoid?

Reloading: 2022 blue chip Guard Bryce McGowens posted his Junior year highlight reel on Twitter. Like Forrest, McGowens has been a big-time scorer in high school. He's listed as a shooting guard, but don't be surprised if Coach pulls a "Ham Special" and tries him out the point to see if he'll stick.

Football

Florida State made Coach Mike Norvell and QBs James Blackman and Jordan Travis available for interviews. Check them out at seminoles.com.

In case you missed it, we previewed the Offensive depth chart and Defensive depth chart for the spring. Check out which positions still have talent left over from the Taggart era and which may need more attention on the recruiting front.

Speaking of spring football, have you made your plans for the Spring Game yet?

Spring-Game-final-twitter-768x461
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Florida State Beats BC, Wins First ACC Regular Season Title

In winning the regular season, FSU also secures its first top seed in the ACC tournament.

Kent.Olsen

by

Mitch Schmidt

No. 7 FSU Basketball Rooting Guide: Sunday, March 8

A couple of ranked Big Ten matchups are on tap for today.

David Visser

FSU Tops ACC Tournament Bracket After Final Day of Conference Play: Seeding, Game Times, Matchups

Who will 1-seed Florida State match up against in the ACC Tournament?

Mitch Schmidt

FSU AM: Spring Football is Here! Depth Charts, Recruits, and that Extra 1%

It's a big weekend for Florida State athletics-- Football, M/W Basketball, Baseball, Golf, Tennis, et al.

Shawn Allen

by

Kent.Olsen

FSU Football Extends 2 More Offers, Including a QB, Ahead of Saturday's Junior Day

Another QB offer, and a look to help in the trenches.

David Visser

No. 7 Florida State Basketball Hosts Boston College for Senior Day: Preview, How to Watch, Vegas Odds

What to expect in Trent Forrest's last game at the Tuck.

Mitch Schmidt

No. 7 FSU Basketball Rooting Guide: Saturday, March 7

Lots of games on the final Saturday of the regular season.

David Visser

Defensive Depth Chart Projections for FSU’s 2020 Spring Practice

A look at the 'Noles defense, which has a lot of returning production-- but questions persist.

Mike Settle

Offensive Depth Chart Projections for FSU’s 2020 Spring Practice

The 'Noles offense has some key returning production but also giant shoes to fill.

Mike Settle

FSU AM: Football Offers Elite QB, the Latest Bracketology, & Beach Volleyball is Really Good

Prospective new 'Noles, Tampa for the tourney, and Seminoles on the sand.

Shawn Allen