FSU's Ranks Among Winningest College Football Programs

David Visser

Recently, I completed my series chronicling Florida State football's history against every Football Bowl Subdivision conference, independents, and non-FBS schools. It provided some interesting perspective: while the Seminoles have been down for a few years of late, they've a winning record against every conference except one. 

So I thought I'd check out where the 'Noles stand among the winningest current-FBS programs in college football history. And again, the result: perspective. 1947, the first year FSU fielded a football team after converting from an all-girls school to a coeducational institution, seems like a long time ago. But as far as a birthday goes, it makes the Seminoles relative adolescents across the span of college football. 

And that's why Florida State, among the 130 FBS teams, is tied for 79th in total wins-- with Toledo. 

  • 1. Michigan: 962
  • 2. Ohio State: 924
  • T3. Alabama: 916
  • T3. Texas: 916
  • T5. Notre Dame: 908
  • T5. Oklahoma: 908
  • 7. Nebraska: 902
  • 8. Penn State: 898
  • 9. USC: 847
  • 10. Tennessee: 846
  • 11. Georgia: 831
  • 12. LSU: 812
  • 13. Auburn: 776
  • 14. Clemson: 758
  • 15. West Virginia: 757
  • 16. Virginia Tech: 752
  • 17. Texas A&M: 749
  • 18. Washington: 742
  • 19. Georgia Tech: 738
  • 20. Florida: 735
  • 21. Pittsburgh: 732
  • 22. Syracuse: 724
  • 23. Navy: 722
  • 24. Arkansas: 717
  • 25. Wisconsin: 715
  • 26. Colorado: 710
  • 27. Michigan State: 708
  • 28. Minnesota: 706
  • T29. Miami (OH): 698
  • T29. North Carolina: 698
  • 31. Army: 696
  • 32. Utah: 688
  • 33. Missouri: 685
  • 34. California: 678
  • 35. Boston College: 676
  • T36. Virginia: 668
  • T36. Oregon: 668
  • 38. Iowa: 661
  • 39. Stanford: 657
  • 40. TCU: 655
  • 41. Rutgers: 654
  • 42. Maryland: 652
  • 43. Ole Miss: 642
  • 44. Appalachian State: 629
  • 45. Miami (FL): 628
  • T46. Central Michigan: 627
  • T46. Louisiana Tech: 627
  • T46. Cincinnati: 627
  • 49. Tulsa: 625
  • 50. Kentucky: 623
  • 51. Arizona State: 622
  • 52. Purdue: 618
  • 53. Arizona: 617
  • T54. South Carolina: 613
  • T54. Fresno State: 613
  • 56. Illinois: 612
  • 57. Vanderbilt: 609
  • 58. Baylor: 607
  • 59. North Carolina State: 606
  • 60. UCLA: 602
  • T61. Oklahoma State: 601
  • T61. Southern Miss: 601
  • 63. Marshall: 600
  • 64. Northern Illinois: 591
  • 65. Kansas: 586
  • T66. Western Kentucky: 583
  • T66. Middle Tennessee: 583
  • 68. BYU: 582
  • 69. Ohio: 579
  • 70. Western Michigan: 576
  • T71. UMass: 575
  • T71. Texas Tech: 571
  • 73. Mississippi State: 569
  • 74. San Diego State: 566
  • 75. Hawaii: 565
  • T76. Nevada: 558
  • T76. Utah State: 558
  • 78. Washington State: 556
  • T79. Florida State: 550
  • T79:. Toledo: 550
  • 81. Northwestern: 548
  • 82. Bowling Green: 546
  • 83. Troy: 544
  • 84. Oregon State: 542
  • 85. Wyoming: 540
  • T86. Iowa State: 539
  • T86. Kansas State: 539
  • 88. Tulane: 533
  • 89. Louisiana-Lafayette: 530
  • 90. Colorado State: 528
  • 91. Akron: 523
  • 92. Louisville: 522
  • 93. North Texas: 520
  • 94. Texas State: 516
  • 95. Duke: 515
  • 96. Connecticut: 511
  • 97. SMU: 504
  • 98. Memphis: 502
  • 99. San Jose State: 492
  • 100. Indiana: 491
  • 101. New Mexico: 488
  • 102. Arkansas State: 481
  • 103. Temple: 478
  • 104. Rice: 475
  • 105. Eastern Michigan: 466
  • 106. Wake Forest: 465
  • 107. Boise State: 461
  • 108. Idaho: 460
  • 109. Ball State: 454
  • 110. Houston: 445
  • 111. East Carolina: 441
  • 112. New Mexico State: 436
  • 113. Air Force: 401
  • T114. UTEP: 396
  • T114. Georgia Southern: 396
  • 116. Buffalo: 390
  • 117. Kent State: 349
  • 118. Louisiana-Monroe: 315
  • 119. UCF: 265
  • 120. UNLV: 243
  • 121. South Florida: 157
  • 122. UAB: 146
  • 123. Coastal Carolina: 127
  • 124. Old Dominion: 119
  • 125. FAU: 103
  • 126. FIU: 79
  • 127. South Alabama: 57
  • 128. UTSA: 45
  • 129. Georgia State: 36
  • 130. Charlotte: 29

But what really serves to demonstrate FSU's relative newcomer status in the college football landscape is the fact that the Seminoles' 79th-place position is a reality despite the 'Noles having a top-12 all-time winning percentage. The final parenthetical contains the first year each school took to the gridiron. This is crazy, especially since the only other team to get its start in the twentieth century is Boise State-- the only team on the below list (aside from independent Notre Dame) that doesn't play in a power-five conference. 

  • 1. Boise State (461-169-2): .731 (1933)
  • 2. Ohio State (924-326-53): .729 (1890)
  • 3. Michigan (962-346-36): .729 (1879)
  • 4. Notre Dame (908-327-42): .727 (1887)
  • 5. Alabama (916-331-43): .727 (1892)
  • 6. Oklahoma (908-327-53): .726 (1895)
  • 7. Texas (916-375-33): .704 (1893)
  • 8. USC (847-351-54): .698 (1888)
  • 9. Nebraska (902-395-40): .690 (1890)
  • 10. Penn State (898-393-42): .689 (1887)
  • 11. Tennessee (846-395-53): .674 (1891)
  • 12. Florida State (550-264-17): .672 (1947)

If you missed that series on FSU's record against each conference, check it out:

