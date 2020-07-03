FSU's Ranks Among Winningest College Football Programs

Recently, I completed my series chronicling Florida State football's history against every Football Bowl Subdivision conference, independents, and non-FBS schools. It provided some interesting perspective: while the Seminoles have been down for a few years of late, they've a winning record against every conference except one.

So I thought I'd check out where the 'Noles stand among the winningest current-FBS programs in college football history. And again, the result: perspective. 1947, the first year FSU fielded a football team after converting from an all-girls school to a coeducational institution, seems like a long time ago. But as far as a birthday goes, it makes the Seminoles relative adolescents across the span of college football.

And that's why Florida State, among the 130 FBS teams, is tied for 79th in total wins-- with Toledo.

1. Michigan: 962

2. Ohio State: 924

T3. Alabama: 916

T3. Texas: 916

T5. Notre Dame: 908

T5. Oklahoma: 908

7. Nebraska: 902

8. Penn State: 898

9. USC: 847

10. Tennessee: 846

11. Georgia: 831

12. LSU: 812

13. Auburn: 776

14. Clemson: 758

15. West Virginia: 757

16. Virginia Tech: 752

17. Texas A & M: 749

18. Washington: 742

19. Georgia Tech: 738

20. Florida: 735

21. Pittsburgh: 732

22. Syracuse: 724

23. Navy: 722

24. Arkansas: 717

25. Wisconsin: 715

26. Colorado: 710

27. Michigan State: 708

28. Minnesota: 706

T29. Miami (OH): 698

T29. North Carolina: 698

31. Army: 696

32. Utah: 688

33. Missouri: 685

34. California: 678

35. Boston College: 676

T36. Virginia: 668

T36. Oregon: 668

38. Iowa: 661

39. Stanford: 657

40. TCU: 655

41. Rutgers: 654

42. Maryland: 652

43. Ole Miss: 642

44. Appalachian State: 629

45. Miami (FL): 628

T46. Central Michigan: 627

T46. Louisiana Tech: 627

T46. Cincinnati: 627

49. Tulsa: 625

50. Kentucky: 623

51. Arizona State: 622

52. Purdue: 618

53. Arizona: 617

T54. South Carolina: 613

T54. Fresno State: 613

56. Illinois: 612

57. Vanderbilt: 609

58. Baylor: 607

59. North Carolina State: 606

60. UCLA: 602

T61. Oklahoma State: 601

T61. Southern Miss: 601

63. Marshall: 600

64. Northern Illinois: 591

65. Kansas: 586

T66. Western Kentucky: 583

T66. Middle Tennessee: 583

68. BYU: 582

69. Ohio: 579

70. Western Michigan: 576

T71. UMass: 575

T71. Texas Tech: 571

73. Mississippi State: 569

74. San Diego State: 566

75. Hawaii: 565

T76. Nevada: 558

T76. Utah State: 558

78. Washington State: 556

T79. Florida State: 550

T79:. Toledo: 550

81. Northwestern: 548

82. Bowling Green: 546

83. Troy: 544

84. Oregon State: 542

85. Wyoming: 540

T86. Iowa State: 539

T86. Kansas State: 539

88. Tulane: 533

89. Louisiana-Lafayette: 530

90. Colorado State: 528

91. Akron: 523

92. Louisville: 522

93. North Texas: 520

94. Texas State: 516

95. Duke: 515

96. Connecticut: 511

97. SMU: 504

98. Memphis: 502

99. San Jose State: 492

100. Indiana: 491

101. New Mexico: 488

102. Arkansas State: 481

103. Temple: 478

104. Rice: 475

105. Eastern Michigan: 466

106. Wake Forest: 465

107. Boise State: 461

108. Idaho: 460

109. Ball State: 454

110. Houston: 445

111. East Carolina: 441

112. New Mexico State: 436

113. Air Force: 401

T114. UTEP: 396

T114. Georgia Southern: 396

116. Buffalo: 390

117. Kent State: 349

118. Louisiana-Monroe: 315

119. UCF: 265

120. UNLV: 243

121. South Florida: 157

122. UAB: 146

123. Coastal Carolina: 127

124. Old Dominion: 119

125. FAU: 103

126. FIU: 79

127. South Alabama: 57

128. UTSA: 45

129. Georgia State: 36

130. Charlotte: 29

But what really serves to demonstrate FSU's relative newcomer status in the college football landscape is the fact that the Seminoles' 79th-place position is a reality despite the 'Noles having a top-12 all-time winning percentage. The final parenthetical contains the first year each school took to the gridiron. This is crazy, especially since the only other team to get its start in the twentieth century is Boise State-- the only team on the below list (aside from independent Notre Dame) that doesn't play in a power-five conference.

1. Boise State (461-169-2): .731 (1933)

2. Ohio State (924-326-53): .729 (1890)

3. Michigan (962-346-36): .729 (1879)

4. Notre Dame (908-327-42): .727 (1887)

5. Alabama (916-331-43): .727 (1892)

6. Oklahoma (908-327-53): .726 (1895)

7. Texas (916-375-33): .704 (1893)

8. USC (847-351-54): .698 (1888)

9. Nebraska (902-395-40): .690 (1890)

10. Penn State (898-393-42): .689 (1887)

11. Tennessee (846-395-53): .674 (1891)

12. Florida State (550-264-17): .672 (1947)

If you missed that series on FSU's record against each conference, check it out: