FSU AM: SI's All-ACC Team, Recruiting Updates, & More

Football

The 'Noles are back at work this Monday with these posts shared via Twitter.

The Seminoles Athletics Twitter also shared some Monday Motivation film.

Senior defensive back Hamsah Nasirildeen was named to the Thorpe Award Watch List, which our David Visser has more on, here, including a notable snub from FSU.

Visser also dives into SI publishers' assembling a 2020 Preseason All-ACC Team. Check out which 'Noles make the cut. Again, one Seminole you'd expect to see on the list isn't there (but we voted for him).

Football Recruiting

Norvell and Co. has officially offered defensive lineman Eston Harris, and Dustin Franklin provided a scouting report on the three-star prospect.

Basketball

FSU hoops had a big day on Monday, as the 'Noles were included in forward James Graham's top nine, as explained by Visser. The Seminoles are delving into Big Ten country for this recruit.

Just before that, four-star SG Matthew Cleveland placed Florida State in his top 5, which he will be deciding on today. We think FSU is in the driver's seat to land Cleveland, who's one of the best at his position in the country.

And relive that packed house moment at the Tuck that resulted in a huge 'Nole win.

Swimming and Diving

The official Swimming and Diving Twitter shared a throwback photo of some missed moments from last season.

Volleyball

'Noles volleyball highlighted a few of Adrian Ell's top moments from this past season. Check out some of her best stats.

Beach Volleyball

Congrats to the Beach Volleyball team for earning the 2020 AVCA Volleyball Team Academic Award.