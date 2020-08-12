AllSeminoles
Highlights from Mike Norvell's Wednesday Press Conference

David Visser

After an off day on Monday and then traditional media availability canceled for Florida Governor DeSantis' visit to FSU on Tuesday, we saw a bit of a return to normality today. Well, as normal as things get in 2020, as 'Nole head coach Mike Norvell addressed the media via Zoom after practice. 

Norvell divulged that this was the Seminoles' first practice in full pads, as they prepare for their initial scrimmage on Saturday. He was quick to praise the running backs, whom he said "had a really nice day," as they're making progress learning an "extensive playbook" and showing the ability to "play a little bit faster."

Red-zone play was a focus today, an area of the field where Norvell said "details, fundamentals," are even more important, on offense, due to the limited space. Defensively, he discussed how a "backs against the wall" mindset is important to cultivate. 

With regard to individual players flashing, Norvell mentioned several who turned heads: defensive tackles Robert Cooper, Malcolm Ray, and Fabien Lovett, as well as defensive end Quashon Fuller, and receiver Warren Thompson. And FSU fans will find this very encouraging: Norvell listed several true freshmen as showing out nicely, among them linebacker DJ Lundy, offensive linemen Thomas Shrader and Robert Scott, Jr., receivers Kentron Poitier and Bryan Robinson, and -- you know I had to save this one for last -- quarterback Chubba Purdy. Said Norvell of Purdy: "he's really spending a lot of time studying."

Norvell also touched on the cancelations of the fall football seasons of the Big Ten and the Pac-12 by citing that "it's disappointing for any student athlete," while also reflecting on the Atlantic Coast Conference moving forward with ball this autumn: "I'm very grateful for our administration and the ACC."

