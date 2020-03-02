How High Can Tamorrion Terry Rise in the FSU Record Book?

We'll never know how high Florida State receiver Tamorrion Terry would have been selected had he chosen to forego his remaining amateur eligibility and enter the 2020 NFL Draft. But "Scary" Terry is back for his redshirt-junior season with the Seminoles, and now a new question presents itself: how high can he climb in the 'Nole record book?

After taking an inexplicable redshirt during his first year in Tallahassee in 2017, Terry has been a terror to opponents. In his second game, against Samford in 2018, he made two catches-- both of which went for touchdowns. This level of productions would prove to be much more the rule than the exception.

Terry finished the 2018 campaign tied with Nyqwan Murray for a team-high 744 receiving yards. And his big-play ability was more than established, as his eight TDs were more than twice any other WR. And they came on just 35 grabs.

The full focus of opposing secondaries entering 2019, Terry only upped his game. He led the team with 60 catches, tied for 16th in a lone 'Nole campaign. His 1,188 yards were the eighth most in a Seminole season, and his nine scores are tied for 15th in a year at FSU.

Across his 15-game collegiate career, Terry has 95 receptions for 1,932 yards (No. 15 at Florida State) and 17 TDs (tied for 15th as a 'Nole). And he's done all that without a single top-12 catches game or a top-20 yardage performance. Terry's just too dynamic to slump (if using that term is even fair) for too long. He's never gone more than two consecutive games without a touchdown.

But how high could he climb among the FSU greats, assuming he leaves after the next season? Farther than you may think.

If we average out his career numbers as a Seminole and project them onto the 2020 season, Terry snags 47.5 balls in the coming season, which would mean 142.5 over his career. That'd be ninth in team history, behind Greg Carr but ahead of Chris Davis. He's also averaging 6.33 catches per game across his career-- that's second to only Ron Sellers as a Seminole.

As far as receiving yardage goes, an averaged projection sees him notch 966 yards next season to finish 2,898 yards. That total would be good enough for fifth in Florida State history, behind only Rashad Greene, Ron Sellers, and Peter Warrick, and E.G. Green.

And 8.5 scores in 2020 would see Terry finish with 25.5 over his 'Nole career. That projection would, again, place him fifth all-time within the program, under just Warrick, Green, Carr, and Greene.

Of course, it's entirely possible that opposing defenses place even more of an emphasis on containing Terry. It really behooves them to do so, since the Seminoles' issues across the offensive line make efficiency and long drives much tougher to sustain than the explosiveness that Terry provides.

But, on the other hand, his progression from year one to two suggests that he could exceed projections. And let's not forget that Mike Norvell's offense stresses the vertical passing game that fits Terry's play so well.