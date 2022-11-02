How to Watch and Listen: Florida State Seminoles at Miami Hurricanes

The Florida State Seminoles enter a rivalry week with Miami looking to extend their winning streak to two over the Hurricanes. Following a five-game skid in the series, the Seminoles finally responded with a 31-28 victory over the school down south in 2021. Quarterback Jordan Travis led the offense downfield, connecting with wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas for a 59-yard gain before converting on the iconic 4th and 14 pass to Andrew Parchment. Travis ran the ball in himself with less than 30 seconds remaining for the game-winning score.

READ MORE: FSU Athletic Director listed as candidate for SEC job

Miami has lost four of its last six games and there is uncertainty surrounding starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke's status entering Saturday. The redshirt sophomore was unable to play during the Hurricanes' 14-12 victory over Virginia in four overtimes last weekend. The offense takes a sizable hit if Van Dyke can't suit up and head coach Mario Cristobal has to turn to Jake Garcia or Jacurri Brown.

The Seminoles trail the series against the Hurricanes, 35-31. Florida State has compiled two seven game winning streaks against Miami (1963-72 and 2010-16). Head coach Mike Norvell is 1-1 against UM but he wasn't able to make the trip in 2020 due to a bout with COVID-19.

In addition to sticking with NoleGameday.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Florida State Seminoles and Miami Hurricanes on Saturday night.

Game Information: Florida State Seminoles at Miami Hurricanes

Current Records: Florida State (5-3, 3-3 ACC) at Miami (4-4, 2-2 ACC)

Date/Time: Saturday, November 5 at 7:30 p.m. est

Where: Miami Gardens, FL - Hard Rock Stadium

TV/Streaming: ABC, FuboTV

Commentators: Play-by-Play Joe Tessitore, Analyst Greg McElroy, Reporter Katie George

Radio: Seminole Sports Network and FSU Broadcast on SiriusXM Radio Channel 384/App Channel 974

Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT

Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM

Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ

Lakeland - 1430 AM - WLKF

Lake City - 95.5 FM - WDSR

Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR

Live Oak - 106.1 FM - WJZS

Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ

Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC

Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL

Orlando - 105.5 FM - WDYZ

Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ

Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF

Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP

Pensacola - 1620 AM - WNRP

Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL

Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS

Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS

Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE

Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN

Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS

*Information courtesy of Florida State Athletics

Money Line: Florida State (-285), Miami (+240)

Spread: Florida State -7.5 (-110), Miami +7.5 (-110)

Over/Under: Over 53 (-110), Under 53 (-110)

READ MORE: Florida State leaves RB Cedric Baxter Jr. with a decision to make

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook