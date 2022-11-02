How to Watch and Listen: Florida State Seminoles at Miami Hurricanes
The Florida State Seminoles enter a rivalry week with Miami looking to extend their winning streak to two over the Hurricanes. Following a five-game skid in the series, the Seminoles finally responded with a 31-28 victory over the school down south in 2021. Quarterback Jordan Travis led the offense downfield, connecting with wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas for a 59-yard gain before converting on the iconic 4th and 14 pass to Andrew Parchment. Travis ran the ball in himself with less than 30 seconds remaining for the game-winning score.
Miami has lost four of its last six games and there is uncertainty surrounding starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke's status entering Saturday. The redshirt sophomore was unable to play during the Hurricanes' 14-12 victory over Virginia in four overtimes last weekend. The offense takes a sizable hit if Van Dyke can't suit up and head coach Mario Cristobal has to turn to Jake Garcia or Jacurri Brown.
The Seminoles trail the series against the Hurricanes, 35-31. Florida State has compiled two seven game winning streaks against Miami (1963-72 and 2010-16). Head coach Mike Norvell is 1-1 against UM but he wasn't able to make the trip in 2020 due to a bout with COVID-19.
In addition to sticking with NoleGameday.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Florida State Seminoles and Miami Hurricanes on Saturday night.
Game Information: Florida State Seminoles at Miami Hurricanes
Current Records: Florida State (5-3, 3-3 ACC) at Miami (4-4, 2-2 ACC)
Date/Time: Saturday, November 5 at 7:30 p.m. est
Where: Miami Gardens, FL - Hard Rock Stadium
TV/Streaming: ABC, FuboTV
Commentators: Play-by-Play Joe Tessitore, Analyst Greg McElroy, Reporter Katie George
Radio: Seminole Sports Network and FSU Broadcast on SiriusXM Radio Channel 384/App Channel 974
Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT
Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM
Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ
Lakeland - 1430 AM - WLKF
Lake City - 95.5 FM - WDSR
Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR
Live Oak - 106.1 FM - WJZS
Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ
Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC
Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL
Orlando - 105.5 FM - WDYZ
Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ
Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF
Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP
Pensacola - 1620 AM - WNRP
Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL
Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS
Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS
Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE
Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN
Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS
*Information courtesy of Florida State Athletics
Money Line: Florida State (-285), Miami (+240)
Spread: Florida State -7.5 (-110), Miami +7.5 (-110)
Over/Under: Over 53 (-110), Under 53 (-110)
