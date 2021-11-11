How to Watch and Listen: Florida State Seminoles vs. Miami Hurricanes

All of the information you need to watch, listen to, and stream Florida State vs. Miami.

The Florida State Seminoles and Miami Hurricanes will face off inside Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday. This will be the final time that the Seminoles play at home this season and they're looking to end the slate off with a win while snapping a four-game losing streak to Miami in the process. It won't be easy as the Hurricanes enter this matchup with a lot of momentum. They've won three straight games as quarterback Tyler Van Dyke has begun to find his rhythm.

Head coach Manny Diaz was on the hot seat but seems to have stabilized his status over the last couple of weeks. Diaz is 2-0 against Florida State during his time at Miami. That said, Mike Norvell wasn't available for this game last year due to testing positive for COVID-19. We'll see if he has a few tricks up his sleeve for his first taste of the rivalry.

The 'Noles were blown out by Miami, 52-10, in Coral Gables last season. The Hurricanes have dominated the series as of late but Florida State won seven straight from 2010-16.

In addition to sticking with NoleGameday.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Florida State Seminoles and Miami Hurricanes on Saturday afternoon.

Game Information: Florida State Seminoles vs. Miami Hurricanes

Current Records: Florida State (3-6, 2-4 ACC) vs. Miami Hurricanes (5-4, 3-2)

Date/Time: Saturday, November 13 at 3:30 p.m. est

Where: Doak Campbell Stadium - Tallahassee, FL

TV/Streaming: ESPN, FuboTV

Commentators: Play-by-Play Mark Jones, Analyst Robert Griffin III, Reporter Quint Kessenich

Radio: Seminole Sports Network and FSU Broadcast on Sirius 133/XM 193/App Channel 955

Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT

Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM

Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ

Lakeland - 1430 AM - WLKF

Lake City - 95.5 FM - WDSR

Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR

Live Oak - 106.1 FM - WJZS

Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ

Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC

Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL

Orlando - 105.5 FM - WDYZ

Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ

Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF

Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP

Pensacola - 1620 AM - WNRP

Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL

Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS

Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS

Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE

Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN

Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS

*Information courtesy of Florida State Athletics

Money Line: Florida State (+110), Miami (-130)

Spread: Florida State +2.5 (-110), Miami -2.5 (-110)

Over/Under: Over 61 (-113), Under 61 (-107)

