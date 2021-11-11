Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch and Listen: Florida State Seminoles vs. Miami Hurricanes

    All of the information you need to watch, listen to, and stream Florida State vs. Miami.
    Author:

    The Florida State Seminoles and Miami Hurricanes will face off inside Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday. This will be the final time that the Seminoles play at home this season and they're looking to end the slate off with a win while snapping a four-game losing streak to Miami in the process. It won't be easy as the Hurricanes enter this matchup with a lot of momentum. They've won three straight games as quarterback Tyler Van Dyke has begun to find his rhythm.

    READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for Miami Hurricanes

    Head coach Manny Diaz was on the hot seat but seems to have stabilized his status over the last couple of weeks. Diaz is 2-0 against Florida State during his time at Miami. That said, Mike Norvell wasn't available for this game last year due to testing positive for COVID-19. We'll see if he has a few tricks up his sleeve for his first taste of the rivalry.

    The 'Noles were blown out by Miami, 52-10, in Coral Gables last season. The Hurricanes have dominated the series as of late but Florida State won seven straight from 2010-16.

    In addition to sticking with NoleGameday.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Florida State Seminoles and Miami Hurricanes on Saturday afternoon.

    Game Information: Florida State Seminoles vs. Miami Hurricanes

    Current Records: Florida State (3-6, 2-4 ACC) vs. Miami Hurricanes (5-4, 3-2)

    Date/Time: Saturday, November 13 at 3:30 p.m. est

    Where: Doak Campbell Stadium - Tallahassee, FL

    TV/Streaming: ESPN, FuboTV

    Commentators: Play-by-Play Mark Jones, Analyst Robert Griffin III, Reporter Quint Kessenich

    Radio: Seminole Sports Network and FSU Broadcast on Sirius 133/XM 193/App Channel 955

    READ MORE: Mike Norvell "shocked" by quarterback Chubba Purdy's decision to transfer

    Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT

    Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM

    Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ

    Lakeland - 1430 AM - WLKF

    Lake City - 95.5 FM - WDSR

    Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR

    Live Oak - 106.1 FM - WJZS

    No image description

    Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ

    Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC

    Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL

    Orlando - 105.5 FM - WDYZ

    Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ

    Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF

    Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP

    Pensacola - 1620 AM - WNRP

    Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL

    Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS

    Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS

    Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE

    Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN

    Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS

    *Information courtesy of Florida State Athletics

    Money Line: Florida State (+110), Miami (-130)

    Spread: Florida State +2.5 (-110), Miami -2.5 (-110)

    Over/Under: Over 61 (-113), Under 61 (-107)

    What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

    Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

    Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

    USATSI_17107370
    Football

    How to Watch and Listen: Florida State Seminoles vs. Miami Hurricanes

    just now
    36B76796-B53C-47CF-AE7F-E55CABA6BACF
    Recruiting

    No. 1 safety plans official visit to Florida State

    57 minutes ago
    Capture
    Recruiting

    Visitor List: Florida State vs. Miami

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17010532 (1)
    Football

    GAME PREVIEW: Florida State vs. Miami

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17135587
    Basketball

    Florida State Wins Comfortably Against Penn: 3 Game-Changing Plays

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17099931
    Basketball

    Game Preview: Florida State vs. Penn

    Nov 10, 2021
    USATSI_14101574
    Recruiting

    Clemson offensive lineman enters Transfer Portal

    Nov 10, 2021
    USATSI_17109612
    Football

    Key Matchups of the Week: Florida State vs. Miami

    Nov 10, 2021