    • November 4, 2021
    How to Watch and Listen: Florida State Seminoles vs. North Carolina State Wolfpack

    All of the information you need to watch, listen to, or stream FSU vs. NC State.
    The Florida State Seminoles return to Doak Campbell Stadium for their final two home games of the 2021 season. The Seminoles will welcome the North Carolina State Wolfpack to Tallahassee in a matchup that'll play a pivotal role in head coach Mike Norvell guiding his team to the postseason. FSU needs to win three of its final four games to make it to a bowl. It won't be easy against the Wolfpack, who are 6-2 and have been solid on both sides of the bowl through two-thirds of the year.

    READ MORE: Florida State quarterback has entered transfer portal

    North Carolina State goes as far as quarterback Devin Leary can take them on offense. Leary has thrown 21 touchdowns to just 2 interceptions while only taking 12 total sacks. The rushing attack is no slouch either as the Wolfpack have a two-headed threat led by Zonovan Knight and Ricky Person. Florida State's defense will need to have another stout performance while the offense has to put points on the board.

    The Seminoles fell in Raleigh last season and have dropped three of the last four games in this series. That includes a 27-21 defeat in Tallahassee during Jimbo Fisher's final season as head coach.

    In addition to sticking with NoleGameday.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Florida State Seminoles and North Carolina State Wolfpack on Saturday afternoon.

    Game Information: Florida State Seminoles vs. North Carolina State Wolfpack

    Current Records: Florida State (3-5, 2-3 ACC) vs. North Carolina State Wolfpack (6-2, 3-1)

    Date/Time: Saturday, November 6 at 4:00 p.m. est

    Where: Doak Campbell Stadium - Tallahassee, FL

    TV/Streaming: ACC Network, FuboTV

    Commentators: Play-by-Play Chris Cotter, Analyst Mark Herzlich, Reporter Jalyn Johnson

    Radio: Seminole Sports Network and FSU Broadcast on Sirius 137/XM 193/App Channel 955

    READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for North Carolina State Wolfpack

    Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT

    Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM

    Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ

    Lakeland - 1430 AM - WLKF

    Lake City - 95.5 FM - WDSR

    Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR

    Live Oak - 106.1 FM - WJZS

    Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ

    Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC

    Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL

    Orlando - 105.5 FM - WDYZ

    Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ

    Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF

    Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP

    Pensacola - 1620 AM - WNRP

    Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL

    Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS

    READ MORE: Deion Sanders "getting better and better" per interim coach

    Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS

    Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE

    Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN

    Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS

    *Information courtesy of Florida State Athletics

    Money Line: Florida State (+115), North Carolina State (-135)

    Spread: Florida State +2.5 (-108), North Carolina State -2.5 (-112)

    Over/Under: Over 55 (-115), Under 55 (-105)

