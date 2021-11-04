How to Watch and Listen: Florida State Seminoles vs. North Carolina State Wolfpack

All of the information you need to watch, listen to, or stream FSU vs. NC State.

The Florida State Seminoles return to Doak Campbell Stadium for their final two home games of the 2021 season. The Seminoles will welcome the North Carolina State Wolfpack to Tallahassee in a matchup that'll play a pivotal role in head coach Mike Norvell guiding his team to the postseason. FSU needs to win three of its final four games to make it to a bowl. It won't be easy against the Wolfpack, who are 6-2 and have been solid on both sides of the bowl through two-thirds of the year.

North Carolina State goes as far as quarterback Devin Leary can take them on offense. Leary has thrown 21 touchdowns to just 2 interceptions while only taking 12 total sacks. The rushing attack is no slouch either as the Wolfpack have a two-headed threat led by Zonovan Knight and Ricky Person. Florida State's defense will need to have another stout performance while the offense has to put points on the board.

The Seminoles fell in Raleigh last season and have dropped three of the last four games in this series. That includes a 27-21 defeat in Tallahassee during Jimbo Fisher's final season as head coach.

In addition to sticking with NoleGameday.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Florida State Seminoles and North Carolina State Wolfpack on Saturday afternoon.

Game Information: Florida State Seminoles vs. North Carolina State Wolfpack

Current Records: Florida State (3-5, 2-3 ACC) vs. North Carolina State Wolfpack (6-2, 3-1)

Date/Time: Saturday, November 6 at 4:00 p.m. est

Where: Doak Campbell Stadium - Tallahassee, FL

TV/Streaming: ACC Network, FuboTV

Commentators: Play-by-Play Chris Cotter, Analyst Mark Herzlich, Reporter Jalyn Johnson

Radio: Seminole Sports Network and FSU Broadcast on Sirius 137/XM 193/App Channel 955

Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT

Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM

Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ

Lakeland - 1430 AM - WLKF

Lake City - 95.5 FM - WDSR

Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR

Live Oak - 106.1 FM - WJZS

Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ

Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC

Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL

Orlando - 105.5 FM - WDYZ

Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ

Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF

Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP

Pensacola - 1620 AM - WNRP

Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL

Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS

Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS

Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE

Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN

Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS

*Information courtesy of Florida State Athletics

Money Line: Florida State (+115), North Carolina State (-135)

Spread: Florida State +2.5 (-108), North Carolina State -2.5 (-112)

Over/Under: Over 55 (-115), Under 55 (-105)

