FSU AM: Changes in the Football Roster

Shawn Allen

Football

Late Wednesday Night, 247 Noles first reported that AJ Lytton was removed from the team. Lytton played in 22 game over the last two seasons, and was four star prospect in high school. Our own Mike Settle wrote about the removal here.

While a reason for the release has not been stated, there has been at least one response from teammates. Defensive Tackle, Cory Durden tweeted out and then deleted this.

durden

Basketball

Former Nole Dwayne Bacon was sizzling (pun intended!!!) on on Wednesday night. He set an NBDL season high with 51 points for the Charlotte Hornets GLeague Team, the Greensboro Swarm.

The Athletic has released a 2020 NBA mock draft. Two Noles are getting love. I mean, if they are, then let's go for lottery picks, because that means we're Final Four, betches!

Softball

The Noles lost four of five in Clearwater at the St Pete Elite Invite. That's not good! But take a listen to their podcast about the experience and judge for yourself the character of this team. It's a long season, and in "Are You Serious" they seem to balance the importance of real life and life on the field.

Beach Volleyball

You may be wondering "why beach volleyball?" Besides the Title IX and we-live-in-Florida implications, you'd realize these women are consistently the best in the nation. A record five players were chosen for the preseason All Conference team. You're welcome ACC*!

*due to limited teams of beach volleyball per conference, FSU competes in the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association. So suck it, CCSA! FSU is coming for your crown!

It’s easy to become jaded when you hear Norvell say things like “iconic brand” and “new school approach, old school values” but make no mistake about it, he’s going to do everything within his control to make sure he makes the most of this opportunity! We aren’t completely sure on the Lytton details yet but it’s nice to see a staff that’s holding guys accountable across the board.

