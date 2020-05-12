'Noles Land Blue-Chip DB from Texas: Scouting Report

Head coach Mike Norvell and the Florida State faithful got a dose of good news today, as composite four-star defensive back Hunter Washington announced his commitment on Twitter.

A cornerback out of Katy, TX, Washington brings decent size to defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson's group, but plays even bigger. He stands 5'11" and weighs a shade under 180 pounds, but Washington is a physical corner that doesn't shy away from contact. His highlights are chocked full of him coming up to make a hard hit on a ball carrier.

During his junior campaign, the shifty corner had two interceptions, and returned both of them for touchdowns. That kind of playmaking ability will certainly be a welcomed trait amongst 'Nole Nation.

Washington also brings versatility, and figures to be moved around the defensive backfield at field corner, boundary corner, and even some reps at nickel. He has above-average game-speed, solid quickness, and a nose for the football. This appears to be a commitment Seminoles fans can get excited about.

The newest 'Nole pledge joins a class that currently sits 39th nationally, according to 247sports.com. This was the sixth prospect to commit for the 2021 cyclce, and out of those six recruits, his .9128 rating sits behind only linebacker Branden Jennings, who possesses a .9655 mark.

Woodson was Washington's primary recruiter, and he beat out Alabama, Oklahoma, Ohio State, and others, including former FSU standout Terrell Buckley and the Ole Miss Rebels.

With a legion of offers going out from the FSU staff in recent weeks, it will be interesting to see if this gets the ball rolling for others to pledge their allegiance to the garnet and gold.