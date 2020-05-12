AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

'Noles Land Blue-Chip DB from Texas: Scouting Report

Dustin Franklin

Head coach Mike Norvell and the Florida State faithful got a dose of good news today, as composite four-star defensive back Hunter Washington announced his commitment on Twitter.

A cornerback out of Katy, TX, Washington brings decent size to defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson's group, but plays even bigger. He stands 5'11" and weighs a shade under 180 pounds, but Washington is a physical corner that doesn't shy away from contact. His highlights are chocked full of him coming up to make a hard hit on a ball carrier. 

During his junior campaign, the shifty corner had two interceptions, and returned both of them for touchdowns. That kind of playmaking ability will certainly be a welcomed trait amongst 'Nole Nation.

Washington also brings versatility, and figures to be moved around the defensive backfield at field corner, boundary corner, and even some reps at nickel. He has above-average game-speed, solid quickness, and a nose for the football. This appears to be a commitment Seminoles fans can get excited about. 

The newest 'Nole pledge joins a class that currently sits 39th nationally, according to 247sports.com. This was the sixth prospect to commit for the 2021 cyclce, and out of those six recruits, his .9128 rating sits behind only linebacker Branden Jennings, who possesses a .9655 mark.

Woodson was Washington's primary recruiter, and he beat out Alabama, Oklahoma, Ohio State, and others, including former FSU standout Terrell Buckley and the Ole Miss Rebels.

With a legion of offers going out from the FSU staff in recent weeks, it will be interesting to see if this gets the ball rolling for others to pledge their allegiance to the garnet and gold. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FSU in 4-Star DL’s Top 6: Scouting Report

From the Palmetto State to the Sunshine State?

Mike Settle

FSU Offers No. 1 2022 Weakside DE: Scouting Report

FSU is taking its shot at a northern star from a program familiar to the Seminoles.

David Visser

by

David Visser

FSU AM: Recruiting, Wilson Spotlight, Baseball Transfer

Here's a look at your daily FSU news, from the gridiron to the hardwood, diamond, and beach.

Chloe Cutchen

FSU AM: Recruiting News in Football, Basketball, & Baseball

Football targets blue-chip OT, the 2021 hoops class, & baseball lands a pair of commitments.

Shawn Allen

FSU in 4-Star LB's Top 6: Scouting Report

The Adidas All-American has narrowed his choices down to a half dozen.

Mike Settle

FSU Makes Top-10 Offensive Tackle's List

The 'Noles make the initial cut for a sought-after prospect from the Big D-- we take a look at what he brings to the table.

David Visser

by

David Visser

FSU Gains UCLA Transfer Tight End

The 'Noles add an experienced, power-five piece at a position of real need.

David Visser

by

David Visser

FSU AM: NFL 'Noles Schedule, TE Transfer, & Seminole News

FSU's Past 24-hour recap-- this was a busy one.

Dustin Franklin

'Noles in the NFL: Complete 2020 Schedule

Here's when and where your favorite FSU players will be competing throughout the 2020 NFL season, and how to watch them.

Mike Settle

by

David Visser

FSU Football's 2020 Offense Could Have Boom/Bust Tendencies

Plenty of drives could end quickly for FSU football's offense in the fall. Whether that's in the end zone or its own backfield remains to be seen.

David Visser

by

David Visser