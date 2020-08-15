Scouting SI All-American Candidate & New FSU Football Commit

Fall camp is all about getting a little better every day, and Florida State did that on Saturday before even hitting Doak Campbell Stadium for its first scrimmage. The Seminoles improved by adding a commitment from Malik McClain, a 2021 receiver prospect who attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Recruited to FSU by receivers coach Ron Dugans and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, McClain (6'4, 195) was actually offered by the 'Noles under the Taggart regime last June. Florida State overcame some elite competition for his commitment, as he also has offers from Alabama, Miami, Texas A & M, Ole Miss, Penn State, Maryland, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, and Arkansas, among others.

Before you even press play on McClain's highlights, you notice his impressive, college-ready frame. It's easy to anticipate him simply running over defenders, which he can do, as he doesn't shy away from contact, but his speed is a bit of a surprise. He's deceptively fast and can run right past guys as well. I was also struck by his body control, as he adjusts himself nicely on the move to expand his catch radius-- which is already pretty ample, given his wingspan. Granted, he's raw: his route running could use some improvement. But that's what position coaches get paid for, and this is an intriguing prospect for Dugans to polish.

McClain is a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate for a reason. Be sure to check out an even more in-depth dissection of his game here.

Adding McClain to their class elevates the Seminoles' 2021 group from 25th in the country to 21st, while also moving them ahead of Louisville and into fourth in the ACC.