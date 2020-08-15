SI.com
AllSeminoles
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Scouting SI All-American Candidate & New FSU Football Commit

David Visser

Fall camp is all about getting a little better every day, and Florida State did that on Saturday before even hitting Doak Campbell Stadium for its first scrimmage. The Seminoles improved by adding a commitment from Malik McClain, a 2021 receiver prospect who attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. 

Recruited to FSU by receivers coach Ron Dugans and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, McClain (6'4, 195) was actually offered by the 'Noles under the Taggart regime last June. Florida State overcame some elite competition for his commitment, as he also has offers from Alabama, Miami, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Penn State, Maryland, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, and Arkansas, among others. 

Before you even press play on McClain's highlights, you notice his impressive, college-ready frame. It's easy to anticipate him simply running over defenders, which he can do, as he doesn't shy away from contact, but his speed is a bit of a surprise. He's deceptively fast and can run right past guys as well. I was also struck by his body control, as he adjusts himself nicely on the move to expand his catch radius-- which is already pretty ample, given his wingspan. Granted, he's raw: his route running could use some improvement. But that's what position coaches get paid for, and this is an intriguing prospect for Dugans to polish.

McClain is a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate for a reason. Be sure to check out an even more in-depth dissection of his game here. 

Adding McClain to their class elevates the Seminoles' 2021 group from 25th in the country to 21st, while also moving them ahead of Louisville and into fourth in the ACC. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FSU AM: Fall Camp Recap, New Players Impact, & More

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

Week One of FSU’s Fall Camp: What We’ve Learned

What can we take away just one week into football season?

Mike Settle

Transfers Making Early Impact on FSU’s Defense

Being new hasn’t stopped these players from standing out

Mike Settle

Watch Mike Norvell Respond to Issue with FSU Players

Complete video of the head coach's chat with members of the media.

David Visser

Watch Mike Norvell Address FSU Players' Unrest

The Seminole head coach responds to a potentially divisive issue.

David Visser

by

PrincessP

More on How FSU Football Fan Policy Could Look Come Fall

New prospective protocols aim for safety-- but are they realistic?

David Visser

by

Foundryman20

FSU AM: Football COVID Safety, 'Nole Legend Feature, & More

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

FSU QB James Blackman on Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

A nod to a Seminole signal-caller.

David Visser

Highlights from Mike Norvell's Wednesday Press Conference

FSU goes full pads, and several Seminoles stand out.

David Visser

Video: Jaiden Lars-Woodbey, Others Defend FSU's COVID Safety

Numerous 'Noles are backing Norvell.

David Visser