Ivy League Cancels Fall 2020 Football Season

Today was far from encouraging for those hoping for college football in the fall. First came the terrible news that 37 North Carolina student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19. UNC subsequently paused voluntary workouts, as did Ohio State following undisclosed test results. That's obviously of concern for everyone, and especially the ACC and Big Ten. But another conference made headlines as well, as the Ivy League announced that it's canceling not just football but all its fall sports.

It'll be interesting to see how this affects other conferences. This isn't the first time the Ivy League has been out in front on shutting down athletics, as it was also the first conference to cancel basketball and baseball in the spring.

Here's an excerpt from the Ivy League's website: