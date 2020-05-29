AllSeminoles
‘Noles Make Top 8 for 3-Star LB: Scouting Report

Mike Settle

Jackson Hamilton is a linebacker in the class of 2021 out of Blessed Trinity in Georgia State. Recently, the Peach State prospect took to his Twitter account to put out the top-8 schools that are competing for his services. 

Mike Norvell and his staff are in a battle with Kentucky, Missouri, Vanderbilt, and Illinois, along with in-conference foes Louisville, Georgia Tech, and Boston College. 

When you turn on the film, it’s easy to see why this staff is interested in Hamilton. He has quick ball awareness when playing the run and likes to come downhill to make the big hit. He also does a great job of play recognition by reading the quarterback’s eyes and getting to the receiver before the ball. 

Hamilton has deceptive speed-- he may not win a track meet, but he is able to line up out wide and cover a team’s receivers. If you watch the film above, you’ll see he’s able to make a heads-up play on the ball and nab an interception on more than one occasion. 

Right now, there doesn’t appear to be any clear-cut favorite to land Hamilton. One would think Georgia Tech may be in the driver's seat, given where he plays, but FSU has had a lot of success from the state across the border over the years and they may here again.

Hamilton’s stock has the chance to rise as well, and he has his whole senior year to try and improve it. Check back with us here at AllSeminoles for recruiting updates like this and more. 

