FSU AM: 'Nole RB Signs With Bengals, More Official Offers, & Future Hardwood Stars

Chloe Cutchen

Florida State is still on the rise when it comes to recruiting. South Florida DB Earl Little Jr. received an official offer from the Seminoles. 

4-star wide receiver Kojo Antwi also received an offer after speaking with Coach Atkins. 

Florida State alumni Jacques Patrick officially signed with the Cincinnati Bengals. 

View this post on Instagram

League News: The Bengals signed former XFL RB Jacques Patrick, per source. Patrick, 23, went undrafted out of Florida State in 2019. He was selected by the Tampa Bay Vipers during the 2020 XFL Draft. Patrick rushed for 254 yards on 60 carries (4.2 YPC) and two touchdowns to go along with five receptions for 49 yards in five games for the Vipers. #nfl #nflnews #nfllive #nflupdates #nflnow #nflnetwork #espn #espnnews #sports #sport #football #exercise #ball #workout #game #news #fantasyfootball #fantasysports #trending #nike #underarmour #update #fantasy #fantasyfootballadvice #nflfreeagency #bengals #cincinnatibengals #xfl #tampabayvipers #jacquespatrick

A post shared by 𝗜𝘀𝗮𝗮𝗰 𝗗𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗱 𝗦𝗮𝗲𝗻𝘇 (@profootballchase) on

Speaking of Seminoles in the pros, our David Visser recently launched our 2020 NFL mock draft tracker, so you can stay updated on where projections have FSU players being selected in next week's NFL Draft.

And Visser talks about another former 'Nole, Ryan Roberts, receiving a high honor.

Scott Barnes and Sadaar Calhoun were featured in a post via FSU Hoops Instagram, showing the newest stars coming to Tallahassee. 

And speaking of stars on the court, our Kent Olsen discusses some of FSU's best basketball teams through the years. 

