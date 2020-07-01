AllSeminoles
Blue-Chip NJ DB Offered by FSU: Scouting Report

David Visser

Florida State already has the state of Georgia's No. 2 player committed to its 2022 recruiting class, and now it wants to add the second best prospect from New Jersey's '22 talent pool as well. And at the same position. 

Cornerback Travis Hunter is already in the garnet and gold fold-- will fellow corner Jaeden Gould be joining him? That's the hope of the Seminole staff, which today extended an offer to Gould (6'2, 190), who attends Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, New Jersey.

Gould doesn't have a composite ranking yet, but 247 Sports considers him the nation's No. 14 CB and 96th best prospect overall. And that helps explain his impressive offer list, which, in addition to the 'Noles, also includes Michigan and Penn State, where he's already visited, along with Florida, Arizona State, USC, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Nebraska, among others. So obviously, Gould's lead FSU recruiter, defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson, has his work cut out for him on this one. Right now it looks like the Wolverines, Trojans, and home-state Rutgers are out in front, but we'll see if the Florida State offer moves the needle at all. 

The first thing that jumps out at you when checking out Gould's film is his impressive size. And with years to go before he's in college, he's got a chance to add some good weight to his impressive frame that already looks like the body of NCAA ballplayer. And Gould uses that size well, aggressively high-pointing the pigskin. I also really like how Gould comes downhill, as he moves fluidly. And speaking of fluid, his hips are outstanding, as he flips them seamlessly when changing direction, an indispensable skill for a corner.  

