FSU Football in First on Miami Speedster: Scouting Report

David Visser

2022 athlete Jai-Ayviauynn Celestine knows a thing or two about speed. At 5'8, 160, it's central to his skill set. FSU football showed some speed of its own on Wednesday, becoming the first program to offer the presently unranked Celestine-- and it did so right out of the Hurricanes' backyard, as Celestine plays his high school ball at Miami's talent-rich Northwestern High School. 

Our John Garcia, Jr. got a chance to see Celestine in person in early January, at the Florida Fire Fire Tryout. Here's his take:

On the first long connection of the afternoon, Celestine was on the other end. In addition to impressive ball tracking and body control, his speed and ability to separate was apparent every time he ran full tilt in this setting. The sophomore can stop and start without much delay and already has a strong route-running foundation as well. Celestine looks like the type you manufacture touches for both down the field and near the line of scrimmage.

See for yourself:

As you can tell, Celestine's quick-twitch ability and explosiveness suits him rather ideally for the return game, so this is no surprise:

Celestine is the kind of player who excels at flag and seven-on-seven events, as he make guys miss in a phone booth. Check this out, from an FSU camp:

So far, the 'Noles have just one commitment in their 2022 class: cornerback Travis Hunter, of Suwanee, Georgia. 

