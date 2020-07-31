AllSeminoles
Basketball
Football

FSU AM: A Top Recruiting Ranking & A New Football Schedule

Chloe Cutchen

Football

Florida State football is doing another Seminole Legacy series, this time showcasing starting defensive back Jaiden Lars-Woodbey. 

They also gave a birthday shoutout to Chubba Purdy. 

The ACC Network shared a throwback from Florida State's 1999 season, in which the 'Noles started and finished as the No. 1 ranked team in the rankings. 

The ACC just released its new model for the fall football schedule, and David Visser shares what that looks like for the 'Noles, plus his thoughts. FSU wasn't done any favors here.

He also broke down this new schedule to compare the numbers for each of the ACC schools. Carolina schools and Notre Dame are getting a break, while no program has it tougher than the 'Noles. 

Football Recruiting 

Dustin Franklin provides a scouting report on 2023 athlete Cedric Baxter Jr., who announced his official commitment to play for the 'Noles. The '23 class is off and running. 

Men's Basketball 

It was a huge day for FSU hoops, as it moved up to No. 1 in recruiting rankings. Leonard Hamilton is simply killing it on the trail. 

And Visser shares the latest about the newest recommit that boosted the 'Noles into that top spot. 

A few pro FSU basketball athletes are back at work as the NBA starts. Here's hoping everyone stays safe inside the bubble. 

Women's Basketball 

FSU women's hoops shared a photo from picture day in 2007.  

Baseball 

The ACC Network also shared an impressive throwback from 2008 when Buster Posey covered all nine positions in one game. 

Softball 

Another birthday shoutout goes to FSU softball player Elizabeth Mason. 

Golf 

Seminoles.com is highlighting Florida State men's and women's assistant coach Robert Duck in a new article. 

Football

