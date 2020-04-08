AllSeminoles
FSU AM: Jaiden Woodbey Working Hard, Baseball Commitments, & Marching Chiefs Great Gives

Chloe Cutchen

Football 

Jaiden Wood took to Instagram to show that he is black and better than ever. His quick video compilation includes workouts and photos from last season, proving that he's ready to get back on the field. 

Patience is a virtue ... #staytuned

Florida State football is continuing to make top spots for new prospects. David Visser discusses Alabama decommit, Latrell McCutchin placing FSU in his top 10.

Along with McCutchin, Larry Simmons and Tiaolii Savea announced they received an offer from FSU. 

Baseball 

Florida State baseball also picked up another commit over the weekend from redshirt sophomore Ryan Romano. The shortstop will be a great addition to the 'Noles next season, along with the many other new faces FSU is expected to have. 

Basketball 

FSU women's hoops' Kourtney Weber has been improving on the court, so much so that she has the capability of being one of the best long-range shooters in the ACC. 

FSU's Great Give has always been geared toward helping students. Specifically last year, when supporters helped send the Marching Chiefs to France, but this year they are looking to raise money for food, medical bills, technology, and housing for their students. 

Speaking of support, Florida State's sports teams all showed their love to healthcare professionals on World Health Day. 

Football

