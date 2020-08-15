SI.com
AllSeminoles
FSU AM: Fall Camp Recap, New Players Impact, & More

Chloe Cutchen

Football 

FSU football Twitter shared linebacker Jaleel McRae's words of encouragement during practice yesterday. 

And Florida State has more interview footage from yesterday's press with Head Coach Mike Norvell, Coach Marcus Woodson, and tight end Camren McDonald. 

Our David Visser broke down Norvell's interview with his responses on some most asked questions regarding this weeks issues with a few Florida State athletes.

With everything we have seen from FSU football this week, our Mike Settle gives us a rundown of everything we've learned. 

And with this new information from fall camp, it seems new transfers are having quite the impact on the Seminole defense, also told by Settle. 

Basketball 

Gary Parrish at CBS Sports spoke with Head Coach Leonard Hamilton about all things basketball, recruiting, and more personal topics, as well. 

Coach Ham was also interviewed by The Athletic CBB, giving them an inside scoop at the No. 1 ranked recruiting class. 

Pro 'Nole Terrance Mann showed out on the court as the Clippers defeated the Thunder yesterday. 

Women's Basketball 

Florida State women's hoops shared an impressive stat from their past seven seasons via Twitter. 

Baseball 

First baseman John Nogowski is headed to the majors. The former 'Nole was called up by the St. Louis Cardinals. 

And Happy Friday from 'Nole baseball. 

Volleyball 

Florida State volleyball has gained a good amount of wins since their 2008 season. 

