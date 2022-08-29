Jalen Ramsey ranked as top cornerback in NFL's Top 100 list

NFL Network released its final crop of players for the NFL Top 100 list on Aug. 29 and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey received his highest ranking since entering the NFL in 2016.

The 7x Pro Bowler and 2021 Super Bowl Champion ranked No. 9, climbing from his No. 13 ranking in 2021.

The former Seminole ranked as the top cornerback, ahead of Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson (No. 20) and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (No. 23).

In 2021, Ramsey was named First Team All-Pro and recorded career-highs in tackles (77) and tackles for loss (nine). He matched his career-high for interceptions (four) and finished with 16 pass breakups.

Ramsey is the fourth former Florida State player on the list, along with Dalvin Cook (No. 31), Derwin James Jr (No. 43), and Brian Burns (No. 76).

The Rams have two players ranked inside the top 10, the most of any NFL franchise. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp is ranked No. 4, while defensive tackle Aaron Donald slots in at No. 2.

Los Angeles begins its season on Sept. 8 against the Buffalo Bills. Kickoff is 8:20 p.m.

All statistics were collected via Pro Football Reference.

