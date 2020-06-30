FSU Offers 2023 Defensive Lineman: Scouting Report

Jameian Buxton (6'2, 240) is a class of 2023 prospect from Thibodaux High School in Louisiana. He took to his Twitter account recently to announce he had been offered by Florida State.

Coaches Johnson and Norvell clearly see something special in the young player, and they’re not alone. His other offers include Georgia, LSU, Virginia, and FSU-rival Miami. The 'Noles are competing with some recruiting heavyweights, obviously, but it’s good to see this staff on him early.

So what kind of player are the ‘Noles offering in Buxton? When you turn on the tape, you see a player with a tremendously high upside. The first thing you notice is his quickness off the line and in his first step. For a player of his size, he has an explosive first move, which makes him difficult to block.

He’s also a versatile player who can play both inside and outside on the defensive line. You’ll see him line up at defensive end and tackle, while being able to effectively make plays from both positions. He also had good hand technique, which is something that normally develops much later on.

Finally, you see a physical player. Buxton is not afraid to stick his nose in on a play and be the one who makes it. On his film, we see him embrace that he’s the guy bringing the running back or quarterback to the ground. Which again, is something that comes along later for most athletes.

Let’s hope the staff continues to stay on Buxton throughout his high school career. Be sure to check back here at All Seminoles for more updates like this one.