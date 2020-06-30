AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

FSU Offers 2023 Defensive Lineman: Scouting Report

Mike Settle

Jameian Buxton (6'2, 240) is a class of 2023 prospect from Thibodaux High School in Louisiana. He took to his Twitter account recently to announce he had been offered by Florida State. 

Coaches Johnson and Norvell clearly see something special in the young player, and they’re not alone. His other offers include Georgia, LSU, Virginia, and FSU-rival Miami. The 'Noles are competing with some recruiting heavyweights, obviously, but it’s good to see this staff on him early. 

So what kind of player are the ‘Noles offering in Buxton? When you turn on the tape, you see a player with a tremendously high upside. The first thing you notice is his quickness off the line and in his first step. For a player of his size, he has an explosive first move, which makes him difficult to block. 

He’s also a versatile player who can play both inside and outside on the defensive line. You’ll see him line up at defensive end and tackle, while being able to effectively make plays from both positions. He also had good hand technique, which is something that normally develops much later on. 

Finally, you see a physical player. Buxton is not afraid to stick his nose in on a play and be the one who makes it. On his film, we see him embrace that he’s the guy bringing the running back or quarterback to the ground. Which again, is something that comes along later for most athletes. 

Let’s hope the staff continues to stay on Buxton throughout his high school career. Be sure to check back here at All Seminoles for more updates like this one. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FSU Football: Most Players on ACC All-Decade Team

More than a quarter of this squad is made up of Seminoles.

David Visser

Defensive End From New Orleans Offered: Scouting Report

‘Noles extend offer to three-star pass rushers Byron Turner, Jr.

Dustin Franklin

FSU's New Conference in SI's America, Realigned Project

A hypothetical new home for the Seminoles.

David Visser

FSU AM: New Football Numbers, Recruiting Notes, FSU in Music

Football players new numbers announced, recruiting updates, and a look at FSU’s influence in music.

Dustin Franklin

FSU in Pop Culture: Music

The ‘Noles aren’t just popular in the sports world.

Mike Settle

by

David Visser

Ranking FSU Commit Luke Altmyer Among Other Elite 11 QBs

How does the future Seminole stack-up with other top quarterbacks?

David Visser

FSU Offers Class of '21 DE From Indy: Scouting Report

Three-star pass rusher Kyran Montgomery offered by the 'Noles.

Dustin Franklin

FSU AM: 'Noles Against Independents & Recruiting Notes

A look at FSU's record against independent schools, recruiting updates, and hoops projection.

Dustin Franklin

FSU Football's History vs. Non-FBS Programs

Small schools that are integral to the origins of Seminole football.

David Visser

FSU Basketball Holding Steady in NCAA Tournament Projection

Some shuffling due to a recent exclusion.

David Visser