FSU AM: Winston Creating Coronavirus Hotline, Spring Practice Insights, & FSU vs. UF Jeopardy!

Chloe Cutchen

Football 

Florida State alumni Jameis Winston is using his platform in a positive light. Yesterday he announced he will be working with Dr. Scott Kelly to create a toll free hotline in the wake of the coronavirus. The hotline will triage people who are worried they have the virus and need further treatment, or will help answer questions and concerns the general public may have regarding COVID-19.  

And while spring practice has come to a pause due to the coronavirus, FSU football shared some insights from incoming freshman at the start of spring training. They all seemed excited and motivated, many stating that their first week of practice was great, but they are working towards getting better everyday. 

Another offer was announced today, and this time it's to former Baylor defensive end, Deonte Williams, who's in the transfer portal. Here's hoping he follows his father, Alphonso Williams, and joins the 'Noles.

Basketball 

Sadly, we were not able to see the ending of Coach Ham and FSU hoops great season, however, Bracketologist Joe Lunardi had the 'Noles advancing to the NCAA Championship in his virtual tournament, before they fell in the title game.

And if you're missing a classic Seminole-Gator matchup right about now, Jeopardy has got you covered. Tonight, a junior at Florida State will be going head-to-head against a student from UF. 

