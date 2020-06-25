AllSeminoles
Former FSU National Champion Retires from Pro Football

Mike Settle

James Wilder Jr. has decided to call it a career and hang up his football cleats for good. This decision comes in uncertain times with the direction of the CFL, which is the league he has been playing in for almost four seasons now. He took to his Twitter this afternoon to make the announcement. 

Wilder came to Tallahassee as one of the top players in the country out of high school. A running back/linebacker from Tampa, a city in which his father played for the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

During his time at FSU, Wilder became one of the fan favorites due to his aggressive running style and outgoing personality. While he never became the feature back and split carries with guys like Chris Thompson and Devonta Freeman, he was the thunder to their lightning. He finished his career for the ‘Noles with 1,363 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns. 

He’ll be remembered for many reasons, whether it is his run against Clemson and that famous stiff arm picture or him leading the band in Pasadena as confetti falls during the 2013 National Championship celebration. You may even remember the name “Nala” that he sported on his wrist tape every game: the name of his daughter. 

His career didn’t stop after his time in Tallahassee though, as he went on to not only play in the Canadian Football League but become one of its stars. He was well known among rabid fans and even helped lead the Toronto Argonauts to their first Grey Cup in a long time. He also launched a clothing line and has spent the last few weeks protesting and standing up for movements he believes in. 

Wilder plans on coaching at his high school alma mater, Tampa Plant, among other projects. Good luck to a champion and great job on the long career.

