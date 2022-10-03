Jammie Robinson Named ACC Defensive Back of the Week

Florida State safety Jammie Robinson was named the ACC Defensive Back of the Week Monday after recording 13 tackles and one quarterback hurry Saturday against No. 22 Wake Forest.

Robinson’s 13 tackles were a season high and the most for a Seminole this season. The Cordele, Georgia, native now leads FSU with 34 tackles on the season and has 10 career double-digit tackle games, including five at Florida State.

This is Robinson’s second ACC Player of the Week honor – he also won for his career-best 18 tackles last season at Florida.

Robinson is the fifth Seminole to earn player of the week recognition this season. Following the 24-23 win over LSU, Ontaria Wilson was the ACC’s Receiver of the Week, Jared Verse was the Defensive Lineman of the Week and Shyheim Brown earned Specialist of the Week nod after blocking the potential game-tying PAT on the last play of the game.

Johnny Wilson was the Receiver of the Week after catching seven passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns in FSU’s come-from-behind win at Louisville last month.

Florida State (4-1) hits the road Saturday for an 8:00 p.m. game at No. 14 NC State on ACC Network.

