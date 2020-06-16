AllSeminoles
FSU AM: Player Spotlight, Motivation, Recruiting, & More

Chloe Cutchen

Football 

The FSU football Twitter account posted another player spotlight yesterday, with the focus all on Asante Samuel, Jr. Check out some of his most prominent stats and a short Q+A. 

Jeadyn Lukus, a four-star prospect out of South Carolina, has received an offer from the 'Noles. Our David Visser has a scouting report on the cornerback. 

Visser also has the latest on an FSU quarterback commit receiving an invitation to the Under Armour All-America game, as well as a look at the other Seminoles who've participated in the prestigious showcase of young talent. 

Visser continued his series of examining FSU football's history against each conference, too, by checking out how the 'Noles have done against the AAC. 

Baseball 

NCAA baseball's twitter account has been posting polls of some of history's greatest teams. Yesterday's featured FSU's 1999 team vs. LSU's 2000 team. 

And ESPNU broadcasted Buster Posey's last win as a 'Nole in the 2008 Super Regional against Wichita State last night. 

Women's Basketball 

FSU women's hoops shared a bit of Monday motivation, showing they continue to stay united as a team. 

Golf 

FSU alumnus Daniel Berger won the Charles Schwab Challenge over the weekend, and golf coach Trey Jones had a few encouraging words about Berger. 

Men's Tennis 

Rana Bhuller, last year's leading player, has announced he is coming back for another season with the 'Noles. 

General Athletics 

More Monday motivation comes from the Seminoles Twitter account, highlighting Coach Norvell and his positive reminders. 

And relive another NOLEment, this time with FSU golfer Alex Milan at the 2014 Seminole Match-Up. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
David Visser
David Visser

Editor

FSU's social media has been doing a great job of adapting and getting these messages out.

Football

FSU's Daniel Berger Wins Charles Schwab Challenge

More hardware for a Seminole ascending on the links.

David Visser

FSU QB Commit Gets Under Armour All-America Game Invite

The blue-chip prospect will become part of a rich 'Nole tradition in the all-star showcase.

David Visser

Recent NBA Mock Draft Has 2 'Noles as Top-20 Picks

There could be some big paydays coming for Florida State basketball players.

David Visser

FSU Football's History vs. Conference USA

Wrapping up Florida State's gridiron record against the G5 conferences.

David Visser

Elite Cornerback Gets FSU Offer: Scouting Report

Long, strong, and fast: quite the combination.

David Visser

FSU AM: Unity Walk Moments, FSU PGA Win, & Baseball Signees

A look back at Saturday's Unity Walk, recruiting news, a Seminole wins a PGA event, and 'Nole baseball players in the pros.

Dustin Franklin

Video: 'Nole Players, Staff Speak Out at FSU Unity Walk

Florida State football program encouraged the Tallahassee community to join them in unity.

Chloe Cutchen

FSU Football's History vs. American Athletic Conference

The Seminoles have a deep history with AAC teams.

David Visser

FSU Football's History vs. Pac-12 Conference

The Seminoles don't rest when facing the best of the west.

David Visser

FSU Hoops Scouting: 2021 Riser Jalen Warley

A closer look at the four-star guard.

Mitch Schmidt