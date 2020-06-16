FSU AM: Player Spotlight, Motivation, Recruiting, & More

Football

The FSU football Twitter account posted another player spotlight yesterday, with the focus all on Asante Samuel, Jr. Check out some of his most prominent stats and a short Q+A.

Jeadyn Lukus, a four-star prospect out of South Carolina, has received an offer from the 'Noles. Our David Visser has a scouting report on the cornerback.

Visser also has the latest on an FSU quarterback commit receiving an invitation to the Under Armour All-America game, as well as a look at the other Seminoles who've participated in the prestigious showcase of young talent.

Visser continued his series of examining FSU football's history against each conference, too, by checking out how the 'Noles have done against the AAC.

Baseball

NCAA baseball's twitter account has been posting polls of some of history's greatest teams. Yesterday's featured FSU's 1999 team vs. LSU's 2000 team.

And ESPNU broadcasted Buster Posey's last win as a 'Nole in the 2008 Super Regional against Wichita State last night.

Women's Basketball

FSU women's hoops shared a bit of Monday motivation, showing they continue to stay united as a team.

Golf

FSU alumnus Daniel Berger won the Charles Schwab Challenge over the weekend, and golf coach Trey Jones had a few encouraging words about Berger.

Men's Tennis

Rana Bhuller, last year's leading player, has announced he is coming back for another season with the 'Noles.

General Athletics

More Monday motivation comes from the Seminoles Twitter account, highlighting Coach Norvell and his positive reminders.

And relive another NOLEment, this time with FSU golfer Alex Milan at the 2014 Seminole Match-Up.