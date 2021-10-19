    • October 19, 2021
    Jimbo Fisher shoots down talk of taking LSU job

    The former 'Nole head coach is back at it again shooting down rumors.
    The LSU Tigers and head coach Ed Orgeron announced an agreement on Sunday that both sides would part ways once the 2021 season ends. 

    That means a big-time college football head coaching job would be open for grabs. As all Florida State fans know, Jimbo Fisher has certain ties to the school in Baton Rouge after coaching there in the early 2000s. 

    Seminoles' fans got to hear all about it numerous times every time a head coaching job in Baton Rouge became available. 

    Fisher's name is being brought up as one of the top candidates to take the job but Fisher is shooting it all down.

    "Listen, I say that because there's nothing going on there and there's nothing happening there [at LSU]. And I don't want to be disrespectful to anyone else," he said. "I coached there [at LSU]. It was a great place. We won national championships. It is one of the best places in America. It's a wonderful place."

    Fisher would go on to say, "I love being at A&M and I plan on being here. I am at A&M. That’s the end of it.”

    As mentioned earlier, FSU fans have heard the same spiel from Fisher before during his time in Tallahassee. Should Aggies' fans in College Station be a little worried about their head coach leaving? 

    Probably so. 

