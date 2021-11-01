Skip to main content
    Jermaine Johnson Named Bednarik Award Semifinalist and ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week

    The graduate transfer is in the midst of a standout senior season.
    Author:

    TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Senior defensive end Jermaine Johnson II earned his third ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week honor Monday, the same day he was named a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award.

    Johnson, from Eden Prairie, Minnesota, finished with four tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and a sack. He registered a strip-sack and returned the fumble for a six-yard touchdown that gave FSU a 20-17 lead with 7:39 left in the fourth quarter. Johnson is the first Seminole since 2013 with a sack, forced fumble, fumble recovery and a touchdown on the same play and it was FSU’s first fumble return for a touchdown of any kind since 2017.

    READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for North Carolina State Wolfpack

    Johnson leads all Power 5 defensive linemen with 49 tackles in 2021 and is the ACC leader with 8.0 sacks and 11.0 tackles for loss.

    Johnson’s three weekly honors are the most for a defensive player in the ACC this year. He was previously named Defensive Lineman of the Week for his games against No. 9 Notre Dame and at North Carolina.

    The Bednarik Award is presented to the Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year. Johnson is one of five defensive linemen recognized and the only player from the ACC among the 18 semifinalists.

    READ MORE: Three thoughts on FSU's loss to Clemson

    No image description

    Johnson was previously named one of 12 semifinalists for the Lombardi Award, given to the nation’s top offensive or defensive lineman.

    Florida State is back in action Saturday at 4:00 p.m. against North Carolina State in Tallahassee.

    *Press release courtesy of Florida State Athletics

    READ MORE: Jameis Winston goes down with leg injury against Tampa Bay

