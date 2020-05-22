AllSeminoles
FSU 1st P5 Program to Offer 2023 CB: Scouting Report

David Visser

Long corners don't just grow on trees. They tend to be a rare breed, and thus, a highly coveted commodity in the world of college football recruiting. FSU football recently hit up CB Jordan Castell with a scholarship offer -- but he's no stranger to hitting. 

Castell (6'2, 180) is a 2023 defensive back from Winter Garden, Florida's West Orange High School, and while he's not yet ranked as a prospect (it's still too early for class of '23 recruits), that won't last long. His short list of offers won't either. 

Prior to the Seminoles offering today, Castell's only other offer was from Florida International University; the Panthers offered him on May 15, and those two blips are the only ones on his recruiting timeline, for now. 

Along with his length -- which as we all know, can't be taught, doesn't go in slumps, and isn't going anywhere -- Castell brings a lot to the table, and it's easy to see why the 'Noles wanted to get in on him so early. 

Checkout this footwork: 

Castell has nice power to complement that finesse:

And the results are evident when you see him on the basketball court:

But don't think that Castell merely relegates that power to the hardwood. On the gridiron, he comes downhill with malicious intent. This is a player who isn't just out to tackle-- he's there to hit. 

Castell is shameless at the point of attack and shows a knack for playing outside-in rather instinctually. He looks like a player who could also play the safety or stud positions in Adam Fuller's defense, and that versatility makes this an intriguing offer for FSU. 

