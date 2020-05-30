AllSeminoles
FSU Gains Texas Linebacker Commitment: Scouting Report

David Visser

Florida State remains hot on the recruiting trail, as the Seminoles added their second commitment in as many days on Saturday afternoon, when outside linebacker Jordan Eubanks pledged his services to the 'Noles. 

Eubanks (6'2, 200) is a 2021 prospect from Denton, Texas' John H. Guyer High School. He didn't take long to commit to FSU, having gained his offer late last month. He has a dozen and half offers from across the country, all of which he received since February. In addition to others, they include Arizona, Syracuse, Michigan State, San Diego State, Houston, Pitt, SMU, Boston College, and Colorado-- but LBs coach Chris Marve was able to secure his commitment. 

A three-star recruit, Eubanks is ranked the nation's No. 59 outside linebacker prospect, the 130th best player from Texas, and the country's 920th overall player. What is FSU getting with this commitment. Eubanks is a versatile athlete who's lined up not just as an OLB, but also as a safety. He moves really well and could be suited for the Seminoles' stud role-- like another Jaiden Lars-Woodbey. He has an impressive frame that could really be filled out in a collegiate strength and conditioning program. He also flashes some promising ball skills. 

The commitments of Eubanks today and Josh Burrell have resulted in a nice rise in the Seminoles' recruiting class ranking. Prior to this weekend, Florida State was outside the nation's top 40-- it's now 29th. It's not where FSU fans want to be, but it's a step in the right direction. 

