‘Noles Offer 2021 4-Star RB/LB: Scouting Report

Jordan Poole is a running back at West Stanly High School in Oakboro, North Carolina. And he took to his Twitter today to announce he received an offer from Florida State.

Poole has been rising up the recruiting ranks as of late, becoming a composite four-star, and it’s easy to see why when you turn on the film in the video above. He plays both sides of the ball in high school, and it seems he could be ready to play both at the collegiate level, but the offer comes from FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve.

When watching him at the running back position, Poole has a tendency to keep his pad level low and follow his blocks. He has the ability to make a defender miss along with breaking and shedding tackles. He has a second gear once he’s in the open field. He doesn’t shy away from contact either, and that comes in handy when switching over to the defensive side of the football.

Defensively, Poole is a hitter. He has really nice downhill and closing speed. Like he works on offense, he doesn’t shy away from contact and seems to enjoy making the big hit. His tackling technique is also sound, and that has to be big plus for Coach Marve.

Poole also received and accepted an offer to play in the Army All-American Game earlier this month.

The ‘Noles don’t seem to be the leader at this point for Poole’s services, but this offer definitely puts them in contention. Right now, Poole shows 12 offers, with NC State and Virginia Tech as the frontrunners, but he described his recruitment as “wide open” earlier this week.

Check back with us here at All Seminoles for updates on this and many other developing recruiting stories.