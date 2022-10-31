Jordan Travis Earns Weekly Honors From Davey O’Brien, Manning Awards

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis has earned weekly recognition from the Davey O’Brien and Manning awards, it was announced Monday.

Travis was named to the Davey O’Brien Award’s Great 8 and also one of eight Stars of the Week by the Manning Award following his tremendous performance in FSU’s 41-16 win over Georgia Tech.

READ MORE: Recruits react to Florida State's decisive victory over Georgia Tech

Travis led Florida State to 642 yards of total offense, the most by any team in FBS last week, behind a career-best 396 yards passing on a career-high-tying 24 completions with three touchdowns, which also matched his single-game career-high. The Seminoles had a 375-yard passer, 100-yard rusher and 100-yard receiver for only the third time in program history and first since 2000. Travis’ passing yards were the fourth-highest total in the nation last week and was the 21st-best passing yardage total in program history.

The Manning Award Quarterback of the Week will be determined by a fan vote on Facebook. Fans can vote until Thursday at noon on the Allstate Sugar Bowl Facebook page. The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week will be announced Tuesday at noon.

Florida State returns to action this weekend at Miami in a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC.

*Press release courtesy of Florida State Athletics

READ MORE: Full comments from Mike Norvell following Florida State's dominant win against Georgia Tech

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.



Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook