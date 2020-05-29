AllSeminoles
‘Noles Land Commitment From 3-Star WR: Scouting Report

Mike Settle

Josh Burrell is a class of 2021 wide receiver prospect (6’2, 208) that took to his Twitter and Instagram this evening to announce where he would he committing to play college football.

It’s definitely not a new thing for recruits to drop a whole video to honor their commitment but I was big fan of the way Burrell and whoever put it together did this. A really nice message and a simple jackpot numbers graphic at the end. It also shows he comes ready to work hard.

Burrell currently plays for Blythewood High out of South Carolina in the Columbia area. He has 26 offers and chose FSU over schools like Arizona State, Tennessee, West Virginia, Arkansas, Virginia Tech, Nebraska, NC State and Louisville. 

So what kind of player are the ‘Noles getting with Burrell? When you turn on the film, he stands out immediately in his ability to catch the ball. Sounds simple enough but it’s a skill that even some receivers struggle with. He has the ability to take a short route and turn it into the big play. If you watch the video above he does this repeatedly. 

Burrell is a thick receiver so he comes with the ability to break tackles and rack up yards after the catch. He’s also not afraid to block in the running game which is a perfect fit for wide receivers coach Ron Duggans likes to teach his players. 

With some exiting players after the 2020 season, wide receiver will be a position of need and this is the kind athlete that Mike Norvell likes to fit in his offense.

Check back with us here at All Seminoles for more recruiting coverage like this! 

