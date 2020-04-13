FSU AM: Florida State's Recruiting Continues and ESPN's "Dream U"

Football

Florida State football has been on fire when it comes to recruiting. Just this weekend more athletes have announced that they have officially been offered by Coach Norvell and his staff.

Cameron Miller, a Tennessee native posted on social media Sunday that he was offered by the 'Noles, and has already placed them in his top-3. Coach Norvell also offered the wide receiver when he was coaching at Memphis, which shows that they have already established some sort of relationship.

Two Georgia linemans, Christen Miller and Steven Nahmias, were both offered after speaking with Coach Atkins and Coach Norvell.

Following the lineman, 4-star cornerback Jyaire Brown was offered Sunday evening. This comes after the multiple offers he's had from top universities, including one from his home state of Louisiana. Hopefully the 'Noles can beat them out.

Runningback Kendrick Debron out of Gadsen County was yet another player to be offered. The 'Noles have also offered a few other athletes, and teammates of Debron's in the past few weeks.

David Visser goes into more detail surround FSU's newest transfer from FAU.

ESPN's College Football Twitter account posted a fun "Build Your Dream U" graphic, including the Seminoles in a few different positions. Similarly, our Mike Settle went into more depth about Sports Illustrated's rankings.