    • November 8, 2021
    Keir Thomas named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week

    Thomas came away with a career-high two sacks against North Carolina State.
    TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Senior defensive end Keir Thomas is the Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Lineman of the Week after tallying 2.0 sacks Saturday against North Carolina State.

    Thomas, from Miami, had three tackles against the Wolfpack, with both of his sacks coming on the same drive in a one-score game in the fourth quarter. His 2.0 sacks tied his career high and NC State entered Saturday allowing just 1.5 sacks per game.

    Over the past two games against NC State and Clemson, Thomas has 3.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss.

    For the season, Thomas has 26 tackles, 9.0 for loss, 4.5 sacks, a pass breakup and a team-high seven quarterback hurries.

    This is the fourth ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week honor for FSU this season. Jermaine Johnson has been recognized three times for his games against No. 9 Notre Dame, North Carolina and Clemson.

    Florida State is back in action Saturday at 3:30 p.m. against Miami on Senior Day at Doak Campbell Stadium.

    *Press release courtesy of Florida State Athletics

