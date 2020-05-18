FSU Football Makes Top 6 For Louisiana Blue-Chip Receiver

Composite four-star wide receiver Keon Coleman announced his final six schools on Sunday, and FSU Head Coach Mike Norvell finds himself in a good spot, making the cut.

The 6'4 Louisiana native is looking to leave the state, and has teams from all over trying to win his services for the next few years. At 185 pounds, Coleman's frame can add more weight, providing great size for a receiver.

The phrase that best describes Coleman is "raw athleticism." He's a three-sport athlete who also plays basketball and competes in track and field, where he owns 6' high jump and a 19'11 long jump records. He holds multiple scholarship offers for basketball, but it doesn't appear he would be heading to Tallahassee for double-duty, should he choose the 'Noles.

His leaping ability that aids him on the court and in track and field meets also provides a great advantage on the gridiron. In watching his film, it's undeniable that he's a great end-zone target. His long build, along with that jumping capability, is a quarterback's dream. Oh, and he has great wheels, too.

Coleman's junior season produced a stat line any recruit would be proud to own. He hauled in 35 catches for 1143 yards. That's over 32.5 yards per catch, which is absurd. Even more incredible is the fact that 22 of those 35 catches were for a touchdown. That means that when he catches the ball, nearly 63% of the time it's for a score. Video game numbers.

Playing high school ball at Opelousas Catholic School, he hasn't faced elite competition, but his potential and sheer athleticism provides enough promise that he should adjust just fine to D-1 football. It's clear that the competition level isn't much of a concern for coaches, as he holds 39 scholarship offers, according to 247sports, who also has Coleman as the number 17 ranked wide receiver nationally, and the number five prospect in the state of Louisiana.

No decision timeline has been set yet, but we'll be sure to keep fans posted as things develop.