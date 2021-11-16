Kirk Herbstreit praises Florida State after win over Miami

Florida State’s victory over rival Miami was not expected to happen when you listened to the prognosticators and the college football analysts. After Saturday’s win, though, FSU and defensive end Jermaine Johnson have once again caught the attention of ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit.

Earlier in the season, Florida State was a team Kirk Herbstreit was excited about. After the fantastic game-day atmosphere against Notre Dame, let alone it being a great game, and after the upset over North Carolina after being a 17 point underdog, FSU was a team Kirk recognized as a team of the week and a team to watch.

Not only did he predict Miami to win this past weekend, he emphasized on Gameday that Miami’s recent success with Tyler Van Dyke was going to be the difference. With the way Jermaine Johnson and the defense got after Van Dyke and the Miami offense, it’s not a surprise that FSU is once again one of Herbstreit’s teams of the week.

FSU was 5th on his list of 8 teams that he pointed out as great performances, and Jermaine Johnson’s elite performance caught his attention, making his list of Players of the Week.

With two games left in the season and FSU pushing to make a bowl don’t be shocked to see the ‘Noles make the list again if they get to that 6-6 mark by the end of the season after their 0-4 start.

