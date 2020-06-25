JUCO Tight End Commits to 'Noles: Scouting Report

Koby Gross (6'3, 235) is a class of ‘21 JUCO tight end from California where he was playing at Diablo Valley College. Gross took to his Twitter Wednesday night to announce his commitment to Florida State.

This commitment comes only a week after an initial offer was made from Mike Norvell and his staff. An offer that Gross said he had to set the phone down let sink in.

This momentum on the recruiting trail for the ‘Noles hasn’t slowed down very much during this global pandemic and this is just another notch in the belt for this staff. So what kind of player is FSU getting in Gross?

For starters, he’s a bully when it comes to pass and run blocking. Make no mistake about it, he’s a physical football player. He’s a lot more than that though, he’s a versatile weapon. He may not be the fastest guy on the field, but his speed is deceptive, and he has hands that can catch almost anything.

He has the ability to line up and run a proper route or he can hold his spot at the line of scrimmage and slip out to create a play out of nothing. The ability to break open for a big play is another plus and that should fit perfectly with what Coach Norvell and OC Kenny Dillingham want to do.

The new staff has worked hard to flip the tight end room ever since the exit of Tre’ McKitty, and this will certainly go a long way in helping with that. It also gives the quarterback, whoever that may be, another weapon to utilize.

