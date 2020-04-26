LA Rams Sign FSU DB Levonta Taylor as Free Agent: Pro Scouting Report

Levonta Taylor came to Tallahassee in 2016 as the number one cornerback in the country, the number seven player overall, and a consensus five-star prospect. Now he's gone from a star recruit to the land of stars, having signed a free-agent deal with the LA Rams.

Taylor (5'10, 190) started all 13 games during his freshman season as a corner, eight in his sophomore year before being sideline by injured, and in 2019 he appeared in 11 games and started five at the safety position. He amassed 72 tackles and 4 interceptions during his time at Florida State. He endured a coaching change, a major injury, two different schemes, and a position change while as a Seminole.

What does the film say? Taylor is a versatile defender, one who can play multiple positions in the Rams' defensive scheme. He has experience playing cornerback, safety and even nickel corner. Just going by the film, I believe injury and scheme really hurt Taylor’s potential at Florida State.

He has solid technique and when you turn on the film from his sophomore season, you see a player who can cover and make up a lot of ground. Maybe a permanent safety move in the NFL would benefit Taylor. In 2019, he showed flashes of being able to command the secondary from this position and given the NFL’s new styles of offense, this could be a role perfect for the former blue-chip prospect.

Taylor will join teammate Cam Akers with the Rams, as the latter was drafted in the second round by LA, as well as 'Nole Jalen Ramsey. If you’re looking to find out where other undrafted ‘Noles are headed, we have you covered right here, where you can keep track of free agent signings.