Latest Mock Draft: Cam Akers Going in Same Round, to Same Team, as Fellow Former FSU RB

David Visser

The other day, I wrote about Cam Akers' place among Florida State's greatest running backs, comparing when they've been selected in the NFL Draft to when Akers is projected to come off the board. And a new prediction has him more than following in the fleet footsteps of one of his forerunners.  

Earlier today, our Kevin Hanson posted his most recent 2020 NFL Mock Draft, in which he forecasts the first three rounds. He only has one Seminole coming off the board over the first two days, and as you might expect, it's Akers. 

And while he's the only 'Nole taken, you may still have a sense of déjà vu. Because we've been here before. Hanson has Akers going in the third round to Miami. In 2001, FSU RB Travis Minor was also a third-round choice of the Dolphins. Hanson just has Minor going a bit earlier than Minor: 70th, as opposed to 85th. 

