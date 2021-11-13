LIVE UPDATES: Florida State Seminoles vs. Miami Hurricanes

The Florida State Seminoles will play their final game inside Doak Campbell Stadium today against the Miami Hurricanes. The Seminoles are looking to end a four-game losing streak to Miami while the 'Canes are looking to stay hot. Miami has won its last three games behind the arm of quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. Wide receiver Charleston Rambo also presents a capable matchup threat.

The Seminoles will get quarterback Jordan Travis back against Miami after he missed the game last flu due to the flu. Travis was a full participant in each of Florida State's practices that were open to the media this week. He's going to be key for the offense as they look to produce against a below-average Hurricane defense.

The weather projects to be beautiful in Tallahassee this afternoon. It's projected to be 69 degrees at kickoff, clear skies, with no rain in sight.

PREGAME:

- Jordan Travis is fully dressed out and warming up.

- All five starting offensive linemen are dressed.

- Linebacker Emmett Rice is dressed out and warming up for the first time this season.

- Scouts from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders are in attendance.

- Defense starters: DE Jermaine Johnson, DE Keir Thomas, DT Fabien Lovett, DT Robert Cooper, LB Amari Gainer, LB Kalen DeLoach, LB DJ Lundy, CB Kevin Knowles, CB Omarion Cooper, S Jammie Robinson, S Akeem Dent, CB Jarvis Brownlee.

- Offense starters: OT Robert Scott, OG Dillan Gibbons, C Maurice Smith, RG Devontay Love-Taylor, OT Darius Washington, TE Cam McDonald, TE Jordan Wilson, WR Keyshawn Helton, WR Malik McClain, RB Jashaun Corbin, RB Treshaun Ward, QB Jordan Travis.

- Florida State is honoring its seniors with a ceremony on the field prior to the game.

- The Seminoles are taking the field now.

- FSU deferred and Miami will receive the ball first.

FIRST QUARTER:

- Miami returns the opening kickoff to its own 25.

- Jarvis Brownlee lays a shot on a wide receiver to force third down.

- Van Dyke's pass is tipped and Miami goes three and out.

- Travis pitches to Jashaun Corbin for a gain of 8.

- JT keeps it himself for a first down.

- Offsides on Miami.

- Treshaun Ward finds room on the outside and will get a few extra after a late hit penalty. 30 yard run + the penalty.

- Another offsides penalty moves Florida State inside the ten.

- Horsecollar tackle on Miami. First and goal from the 3 for the Seminoles.

- Travis keeps it and finds enough space to get into the end zone. TOUCHDOWN FLORIDA STATE.

- Ryan Fitzgerald's extra point is good. The Seminoles lead 7-0 with 9:50 to play in the opening quarter.

- Akeem Dent breaks up a pass.

- Van Dyke goes deep and he's picked off by true freshman Omarion Cooper.

- False start on Florida State. Third and 13.

- The running back screen doesn't go for enough for a first down. Alex Mastromanno will punt.

