FSU Offers Another Long Tight End: Scouting Report

It's pretty obvious: Mike Norvell wants a tall tight end for his Florida State offense. Last month, the Seminoles offered 6'7 TE Mitch Evans, who just the other day named the 'Noles to his top 10. And today, the 'Noles extended another offer to a rangy player at the position, the 6'6, 205-pound Marlin Klein.

Klein is a 2022 prospect who attends the Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School up in the northeast corner of Georgia, a private prep. school in the Appalachians near the Carolinas and Tennessee. He's not yet ranked, but he also picked up an offer from Georgia today, in addition to offers he already has from Michigan, Michigan State, West Virginia, Arizona State, TCU, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Nebraska, and others.

More of a big receiver than a traditional tight end, Klein possesses exceptional footwork, breaking down nicely into his cuts. Check this out:

That's very promising to see, as he's already got the core of great technique, which always starts from the ground up. It's also impressive because, frankly, Klein could just run by a lot of defenders, as he claims 4.4 40 speed.

And despite his height, Klein does well to lower his center of gravity when getting into cuts, which aids his footwork and helps him explode out of change-of-direction moves. Klein has nice hands that he uses to catch the ball out away from his body-- and his catch radius is sizable, as he claims a 6'8 wingspan.

Stay tuned here at AllSeminoles, as we'll keep you updated on Klein's recruitment.