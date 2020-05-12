FSU AM: Recruiting, Wilson Spotlight, Baseball Transfer

Football

Florida State's Twitter account began doing player spotlights, and none other than defensive tackle Marvin Wilson warranted recognition. Not only is he one of the top linemen in college football, but Wilson has also proven to be a leader on and off the field. Check out his impressive state and even a quick Q+A.

The 'Noles are continuing to recruit day after day. Aubrey Smith, a linebacker out of the Peach State, was the first to announce his official offer today.

Following him, 4-star Enai White also announced Florida State's interest in him. Our David Visser has a piece on how FSU has recently landed a player from White's school, along with a scouting report on the nation's top WDE.

After speaking with Coach Atkins, running back Victor Venn and offensive tackle Chase Bisontis have been offered.

Victor Burley, a defensive end out of Georgia, has also been offered by the 'Noles, along with many top SEC schools.

And speaking of recruiting, Visser goes into detail about one of FSU's newest transfers, Jordan Wilson, a former tight end at UCLA.

Mike Settle also dives into Clayton Smith, a four-star linebacker adding FSU into his top 6.

Baseball

Sophomore baseball player Cade Hungate has entered the transfer portal. The former third baseman was moved to the mound per the coaching staff's request, so he may be looking to head back into the field.

Basketball

Remember that huge slam from Trent Forrest against South Florida? The Florida lottery is reliving that top moment along with other great plays from this past season.

Beach Volleyball

Florida State is adding Torrey Van Winden to the team. The California native officially signed on Monday.

Today's NOLEment also includes FSU's beach volleyball's historical win against Pepperdine in 2017.