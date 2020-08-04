AllSeminoles
FSU AM: Football Offers Aim Young, Scouting Reports, & More

Chloe Cutchen

Football 

FSU football's official Twitter account gave us another #MotivationMonday video featuring head coach Mike Norvell. 

They also shared a photo of starting defensive tackle Marvin Wilson. 

Football Recruiting 

Our Mike Settle provides a scouting report on Joe Brunner. Last week the offensive tackle out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin shared that he had received an official offer from the 'Noles. 

Florida State has also shown quite the interest in the class of 2024 recently. Our David Visser breaks down the 3 prospects who have been offered within this past week. 

Men's Basketball 

Along with the message he gave at FSU's summer commencement ceremony, head coach Leonard Hamilton is reminding everyone to wear your masks. 

And the official Seminole athletics Twitter gave some insight into Devin Vassell and his family tree. Vassell's cousin Moose Weeks is a member of the Harlem Globetrotters. 

Women's Basketball 

Women's hoops shared more team photos via its Twitter. 

Associate head coach Brooke Wyckoff joined the Chalk it Up podcast to talk all things women's basketball and how she made her way back to the 'Noles. 

Baseball 

Florida State pitcher Parker Messick was named player of the week for the Florida Collegiate League he has joined this summer. 

Softball 

NCAA softball shared an article highlighting top players from the Women's College World Series since 1982, which mentions FSU's Jessie Warren in 2018. 

Golf 

Brooks Koepka continues to author impressive stats. 

Soccer

Pro 'Nole Casey Short was included in the National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup Best XI. 

And former FSU soccer player Carson Pickett is teaming up with Nike to create a more accessible soccer cleat. 

