FSU AM: Watch Lists Conclude, Recruiting, Hoops, & More

Chloe Cutchen

Football 

Two prominent Florida State athletes, Marvin Wilson and Tamorrion Terry, were named to the Maxwell Award watch list. Our Mike Settle has more on that, here. 

David Visser also gives the latest on the ACC possibly adding conference games. Check out how this may affect FSU's season. 

Football Recruiting 

We also give an update on Florida State's top offensive lineman flipping his commit to the Florida Gators. 

Basketball 

Malik Osborne, a key player for Florida State hoops, has been named to the Task Force on Anti-Racism, Equality and Inclusion by FSU President John Thrasher. 

The official Seminoles athletics account shared this fun post featuring the 'Noles basketball team. 

Basketball Recruiting 

David Visser provides a scouting report for forward Will Shaver, a hoops prospect out of Alabama. 

Women's Basketball 

The Women's Twitter account shared a post highlighting their 'Nole Olympians for the Tokyo olympics. 

Softball 

D1Softball posted a highlight of FSU's Devyn Flaherty during one of her games as she plays for the Gulf Coast League this summer. 

Check out these impressive home run stats FSU softball shared from the course of the past two seasons. 

Golf 

Seminole golfer Elle Johnson is continuing the trend of Stay Healthy FSU by posting the importance of staying safe and wearing your mask. 

Volleyball 

FSU Volleyball shared a tweet focusing on Lauryn Burrows and her great accomplishments on the court from her past season. 

General Athletics 

Seminole athletics shared a photo of all the 'Noles that will be taking part in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. 

