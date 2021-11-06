Skip to main content
    November 6, 2021
    Miami at Florida State kickoff time announced

    Mike Norvell gets his first shot in person against the Canes.
    Arguably the most storied rivalry in college football is scheduled to take place next Saturday. The Florida State Seminoles (3-6, 2-4 ACC) will host the Miami Hurricanes (5-4, 3-2 ACC) in Doak Campbell Stadium. The game will be at 3:30 on ESPN. 

    Miami comes into this game as winners of their last three games. Two of those wins have come against ranked opponents (#19 NC State and #25 Pitt). Since starting true Freshman Tyler Van Dyke at quarterback, the Hurricanes have been one of the hottest teams in the nation. Van Dyke has averaged 380 passing yards with 10 touchdowns in their last three games. The 'Noles will surely have their hands full.

    Florida State hasn't had the same success as of late. While the 'Noles have been getting better, they have come up short in their last two contests. However, FSU will likely be able to start Jordan Travis at quarterback once again, assuming he is healthy by next Saturday. 

    Miami has taken the last four games in the rivalry, but the 'Noles will look to pull off what many would see as an upset. This is the best chance Florida State has had against the Hurricanes in a few years. We know this team will fight, and hopefully, that fight is enough to will them to victory.

    With a bowl on the line, Mike Norvell and the Seminoles need this victory. 

