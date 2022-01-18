Miami Hurricanes offer former Florida State assistant an offensive coordinator positon

Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes have extended an offer to former Florida State assistant coach Kendal Briles to become their next offensive coordinator on Tuesday afternoon. Briles currently has the same position for the Arkansas Razorbacks under head coach Sam Pittman.

Briles started his coaching career with Baylor in 2008 as a wide receivers coach. Spending 2008-2016 with the Bears, the former Seminole ended his tenure as the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator. In 2016, Briles was announced as FAU's offensive coordinator and after spending one season under Lane Kiffin, Briles took the OC job at Houston.

Becoming a popular name in the coaching world, Briles took another upgraded job as he became Florida State's offensive coordinator for the 2019 season. Briles improved FSU's struggling offense as he improved every positive offensive category but Briles didn't seem to fit. Arkansas offered Briles their offensive coordinator position in 2020 which resulted in Briles joining the Razorbacks and becoming quickly successful. Arkansas averaged 391.5 yards per game which was a 50-yard increase from the previous season and finished 9-4 on the season.

A few hours after the announcement of the job offer, Kendal Briles seems to have turned down the offer to coach at Miami per Jacob Davis. Arkansas more than likely reacted to the offer by giving Briles a salary bump to stay with the Razorbacks.

