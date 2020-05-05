FSU AM: Mike Martin's NCAA History Anniversary, May The 4th Pride, & Reliving FSU's Best Moments

Football

The NFL shared the impressive stats from Derrick Brooks' 2002 season, the same year that he won defensive player of the year.

Adam Hopkins, a prospect out of Georgia announced his offer from the 'Noles over the weekend.

Our David Visser goes into details about blue-chip prospect Victory Vaka making his decision to commit to Texas A & M over Florida State.

Baseball

FSU Baseball relives Mike Martin's best N-O-L-E-S cheer from his last season.

And speaking of Mike Martin, today marks two years since he became the winningest coach in NCAA history.

Women's Basketball

Women's hoops took time to recognize and thank all of our teachers for Teacher Appreciation Week.

Basketball

The Seminoles posted their NOLEment of the day, this time showcasing Hoops' ACC Championship win in 2012.

And FSU's twitter accounts showed their 'May The 4th Be With You' pride, including the Marching Chiefs Star Wars performance.