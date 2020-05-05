AllSeminoles
FSU AM: Mike Martin's NCAA History Anniversary, May The 4th Pride, & Reliving FSU's Best Moments

Chloe Cutchen

The NFL shared the impressive stats from Derrick Brooks' 2002 season, the same year that he won defensive player of the year. 

Adam Hopkins, a prospect out of Georgia announced his offer from the 'Noles over the weekend. 

Our David Visser goes into details about blue-chip prospect Victory Vaka making his decision to commit to Texas A&M over Florida State. 

FSU Baseball relives Mike Martin's best N-O-L-E-S cheer from his last season. 

And speaking of Mike Martin, today marks two years since he became the winningest coach in NCAA history. 

Women's hoops took time to recognize and thank all of our teachers for Teacher Appreciation Week. 

The Seminoles posted their NOLEment of the day, this time showcasing Hoops' ACC Championship win in 2012. 

And FSU's twitter accounts showed their 'May The 4th Be With You' pride, including the Marching Chiefs Star Wars performance. 

Blue-Chip California Defensive Tackle Chooses Texas A&M Over FSU, Others

No big surprise here.

David Visser

FSU Football's Woeful QB Recruiting in the 2010s

It's really something to see it all compiled.

David Visser

David Visser

FSU AM: Why the Decline in Seminole QB Play, Men's Hoops Class Ranking, & Backyard Golf Holes from 'Nole Alum

Was Winston really the last good Florida State QB? Plus, men's basketball recruiting rankings, and improved links.

Shawn Allen

FSU AM: Seniors Graduate, Flashback to Softball's Opening Weekend, Another Football Scholarship Offer, & More

Your 24-hour FSU recap.

Dustin Franklin

FSU AM: Pro 'Nole Heading to The Jaguars, Rashad Greene Completing His Bachelor's Degree, and More Prospects Placing FSU In Top Spots

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

FSU AM: Vic Vaka will choose between the 'Noles and four others, Bowden leaves hospital, Coach Ham ranked as a Top Hire

Vic Vaka to choose school, Bowden leaves hospital, Leonard Hamilton Top Hire

Shawn Allen

Leonard Hamilton Ranked a Top Hire of Last 25 Years

Per ESPN, Leonard Hamilton Top 25 NCAA Basketball Coaching Hire of the last 25 years

Shawn Allen

NCAA Takes Steps Toward Approving Compensation to Student Athletes for Name, Image, Likeness: Reaction

Responding to a huge decision in college sports.

David Visser

Kent.Olsen

Report: FSU-Great Bobby Bowden Recovering After Hospital Stay

Still going.

David Visser

nancykirk

FSU AM: Huge NCAA Development, 'Nole Charged, & Tour of Seminole Sports

A look back at the last 24 hours in FSU news.

Dustin Franklin

David Visser